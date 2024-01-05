Inside Science: Revolution in Biology and Its Impact, by Benjamin Lewin

Inside Science by Benjamin Lewin

With Inside Science, veteran science writer-editor Benjamin Lewin wonders about the changes coming to research methods from the application of AI, which can sort through massive amounts of raw data. And yet, who will have the final interpretation of that data, if there ever is a final interpretation?

Lewin is concerned about the increasing specialization within science, whose researchers “know absolutely everything” about one thing, “but often at the price of being unable to see the broad picture.” Coauthors of a single research paper are often unable to understanding the paper’s meaning beyond their own contributions. Lewin has no patience with the postmodern idea of science as “culturally constructed,” yet acknowledges how the “rise and fall of dogmas illustrate the role of fashion in science.” He focuses on biology in Inside Science, his own area of specialty as editor of Cell, a leading journal in that field.

