Joan Didion: The Last Interview and Other Conversations, introduction by Patricia Lockwood

Joan Didion: The Last Interview and Other Conversations

Joan Didion was a writer with unfailingly interesting perceptions. The novelist, essayist, memoirist and occasional screenwriter wrote about life after the sudden death of her husband (The Year of Magical Thinking), the ‘60s (The White Album), America’s costly intervention in Central America (Salvador) and much more. The latest title in the Last Interview series includes interviews with Didion from 1972 through 2012. Although described in one piece as “not what one would call a virtuoso conversationalist,” another contributor to his book placed her at “the center of America’s conversation about itself.” The final interview is largely about writing, which Didion characterized as a “performance”—for herself and the audience of readers. Didion died in 2021.