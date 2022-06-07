June Author Appearances and Book Signings

There are many authors appearing in Milwaukee this month. This is only a sampling of the many authors who will be in town. And, with Father’s Day around the corner, it should come as no surprise that “dads” take center stage for many of these writers.

'Scambait' by Ryan A. Campbell

Milwaukee author Ryan A. Campbell will be appearing for an open-ended discussion about his new book Scambait at Binary Bar on June 9, 7pm. Scambait is an often humorous, fast-paced novel that will draw you in and keep you reading. In a time when many of us have grown increasingly skeptical and have become wary and suspicious that everyone is trying to scam us, what else is the novel’s protagonist, Eric Admundson, supposed to think when he receives an email from his long-dead father. It has to be a scam. Or is it? This novel will keep you guessing right up to the exciting conclusion. To learn more about this event, click here.

'Happy-Go-Luck' by David Sedaris

Well-known essayist and observer of life, David Sedaris, will do a reading from his new book Happy Go Lucky, followed by a book signing at Boswell Books on June 17, 2 p.m. Happy Go Lucky, in the fashion of his previous works, is a collection of essays full of keen observation and musings about life by Sedaris. Several of the essays in the book are about Sedaris’ complicated relationship with his father and his father’s passing. Pre-registration is required for this event, and each ticket comes with a copy of the book. After the event attendees have all had their books signed, there will be a free signing for fans who didn’t attend the event. To get tickets, or to learn more about this event, click here.

'My Life in the Sunshine' by Nabil Ayers

Author Nabil Ayers will appear at Boswell Books on June 14, 6:30 p.m. in conversation with radio personality Justin Barney to discuss Ayer’s new memoir, My Life in the Sunshine. Ayer deftly brings the reader along on his personal journey of discovery about his absent father, jazz musician, Roy Ayers. Along the way, we learn about the ways his father’s non-involvement helped to shape Ayers’ own identity and his relationship with music. Signed or personalized copies of the book are only available with pre-orders. If you’d like to attend this free event in-person or virtually, click here to register or learn more.

'Jackie & Me' by Louis Bayard

Perhaps best known for his much-acclaimed 2006 work, The Pale Blue Eye, about Edgar Allen Poe and soon to be a Netflix movie starring Christian Bale, author Louis Bayard is coming to Milwaukee. Bayard will appear at Boswell Books on June 27, 6:30 p.m. in conversation with Christina Clancy to discuss his latest historical novel, Jackie and Me. This new work focuses on the time before Jacqueline Bouvier becomes Jacqueline Kennedy. As told through the eyes of a photographer who was present and a part of the famous couple’s courtship, readers will experience a much deeper and nuanced view of their developing relationship. Signed or personalized copies of the book are only available with pre-orders. If you’d like to attend this free event in-person or virtually, click here to register or learn more.