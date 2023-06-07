June Book and Author Events

'Frank Lloyd Wright’s Wisconsin' by Kristine Hansen

It’s pretty tough to live in Wisconsin and not recognize many of Frank Lloyd Wright’s most famous buildings. There is an enduring legacy of his works all across our state, some of which you may never have seen before. On Friday June 9, 6:30 p.m., join Boswell Books in welcoming Kristine Hansen, author of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Wisconsin: How America’s Most Famous Architect Found Inspiration in HIs Home State. Hansen’s book explores these places, offering new stories and valuable insights into Wright’s buildings. This book is perfect for fans of Frank Lloyd Wright, or for anyone who wants to understand his work in greater depth. Register for this free event here.

'The Gardener’s Guide to Prairie Plants' by Neil Diboll

At some point after embracing the hobby of gardening, many gardeners will toy with the idea of starting a prairie garden. Whether or not you ever fully get into it, introducing native plants to your garden is a great way to begin. On June 17, 4 p.m., come see Neil Diboll at Boswell Books as he appears in conversation with Mike Yanny. Diboll is one of two authors of The Gardener’s Guide to Prairie Plants, a comprehensive work that will educate you on everything you could ever need or want to know about native prairie plants across the country. To hear Diboll and get inspired about bringing native beauty back to your landscape, register here.

'The Book of Nature' by Barbara Mahany

In today’s world of 24/7 non-stop action, taking a moment to step back and observe the natural world may seem old fashioned to some. Barbara Mahany, author of The Book of Nature: The Astonishing Beauty of God’s First Sacred Text, thinks that the practice of “reading” the world may be just what is needed to bring some sense into our lives. Nature used to be the core of many religions. Its presence is undeniable as it’s always around us, and it will be around long after we are gone. If you’re interested in learning more about finding the sacred in nature, come see Barbara Mahany in conversation with Jim Higgins at Boswell Books on June 20, 6:30 p.m. Register for this free event here.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

'You Need to Chill!' by Juno Dawson

Author Juno Dawson will appear at the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center on June 23, 5:30 p.m., for a special event featuring her new picture book, You Need to Chill. This light and fun book tackles the, sometimes, challenging topics of family, acceptance, and identity. You Need to Chill is an excellent resource for teaching inclusivity to children. The story is about a boy named Bill who isn’t at school one day, and the other kids are trying to guess where he is. When it’s explained that Bill is now called Lily it’s done in such a positive, matter-of-fact way that kids will have no problem understanding the message. A great book to celebrate Pride month with a new generation. Register for this free event here.

Special Note

If you’re heading to Locust Street Festival this Sunday, June 11, stop by Woodland Pattern Book Center for fun community events, poetry readings and special discounts on books. For more information visit their site here.