Lifetime Passes (Abrams Comic Arts), by Terry Blas and Claudia Aguirre

Lifetime Passes by Terry Blas and Claudia Aguirre

Brightly colored and boldly illustrated by Claudia Aguirre, Terry Blas’ text is unusual in the graphic novel field: it’s a young adult story looking at American life from a Latina POV. Jackie’s parents have been deported to Mexico but she remains in the U.S. in the care of her aunt. Tia works at a senior center and can’t afford a season pass to Jackie’s favorite place in the world, the local adventure park. Lifetime Passes is a story of ingenuity and growing human sympathy as Jackie learns to navigate the world and to understand the people around her.