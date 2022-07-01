Local Writers Speaking of their Work in July

Many authors call Milwaukee home. Here are highlights of just a few from the area who are making appearances in town this month.

Poetry Reading at Woodland Pattern Book Center

× Expand Photo: Woodland Pattern - woodlandpattern.org Sue Blaustein and DeWitt Clinton Sue Blaustein and DeWitt Clinton

Milwaukee area poets, Sue Blaustein and DeWitt Clinton will be at Woodlands Pattern for a 7 p.m., July 21 poetry reading. Blaustein will read from her latest work, The Beer Line, which features poems about taverns, time travel, birds and insects. Clinton, a former long-time creative writing and English instructor at UW-Whitewater, will read from his latest collection, Hello There. To register for the in-person event at Woodland Patterns or to learn about the virtual Crowdcast option, please click here.

For more on Clinton, visit shepherdexpress.com/culture/books/dewitt-clinton-finds-the-right-words-in-hello-there.

A Pair of Book Releases at Boswell Books

'Slaying the Dragon' by Ben Riggs

Fans of role-playing games, and specifically Dungeons & Dragons, will want to be on-hand at Boswell Books on July 19 at 6:30 p.m. when a hometown writer, teacher and podcaster, Ben Riggs, celebrates the launch of his debut book Slaying the Dragon. The book is an in-depth investigation of the creation of the Dungeon & Dragons game, the meteoric rise and subsequent fall of TSR, the company based in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin where the game was invented, and the myriad of people and personalities involved all along the way.

The timing of the release of Slaying the Dragon is perfect as Dungeons & Dragons continues to gain in popularity and public acceptance because of live streaming on Twitch and from television programs like “Stranger Things.” If you’d like to celebrate the release of Slaying the Dragon, click here to pre-register for this in-person event.

Come and celebrate another book release 6:30 p.m. July 26 when Patricia Skalka, author of Death Casts a Shadow, the seventh installment in her Door County mystery series, is at Boswell. The series follows the adventures of Sheriff Cubiak as he uncovers and investigates mysteries all over Door County.

In this latest book, Skalka sets the stage with an acutely accurate description of a brutal winter storm on the peninsula. The Sheriff does a welfare check on a wealthy widow, who is fine that night, but then is found dead the next morning from what looks like a tragic accidental fall. Sheriff Cubiak begins to think there’s more to the case when an ice shanty explodes later in the week, revealing a body burned beyond recognition. As the clues begin to come together will the Sheriff once again solve the case before it’s too late? To register for this in-person event, click here.