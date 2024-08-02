‘Milwaukee Walks: An Insider’s Guide to 35 Historic Neighborhood Walks and Hidden Hikes’ by Cari Taylor-Carlson

Expand Milwaukee Walks by Cari Taylor-Carlson

If you want to give someone an easy-to-read handbook on our city, you can do no better than Cari Taylor-Carlson’s new edition of Milwaukee Walks. It’s a brisk tour of 35 of the city’s neighborhoods, from the most familiar (Bayview, Brady Street) to the lesser-known districts (Halyard Park, Lincoln Village). The Covid shutdown gave the author time for walking and research, updating her previous edition and adding a larger measure of local history. The chapters include helpful asides, including number of miles for each jaunt and nearby restaurants. Of course, Milwaukee is changing fast, and it’s impossible to keep up. Some restaurants have opened since Milwaukee Walks went to press (Avli, Brewers Hill) and some have closed (Damascus Gate, Historic Mitchell Street). Even so, Milwaukee Walks is a gift to our city.

