‘Nothing Special, Volume One: Through the Elder Woods’ by Katie Cook

Nothing Special, Volume One: Through the Elder Woods

“When you’re older” is a phrase kids hate to hear. But Callie’s dad had his reasons, as she learns when she ventures through a portal to another realm in search of her missing father. Oh, did I mention that Callie isn’t a human teenager (although she looks like one) and her best bud is the ghost of a … radish? Illustrator-writer Katie Cook has transliterated her “Nothing Special” webtoon into a brightly illustrated graphic novel with a zippy sense of humor. According to Publisher’s Weekly, her webtoon has a fan base of 30 million, almost ensuring that Volume One will be followed by more.

