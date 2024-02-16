Taking Down Trump: 12 Rules for Prosecuting Donald Trump by Someone Who Did It Successfully, by Tristan Snell

Taking Down Trump by Tristan Snell

The case dragged on for years but in the end, Donald Trump finally lost in court. He was forced to pay $25 million in a 2017-18 settlement following a civil prosecution against one of his bunco projects, the unaccredited Trump University. Believers in the Apprentice hype spent upwards of $35,000 in fees for fraudulent courses that promised access to the inner circles of influence and guaranteed fulfillment of the American Dream. Tristan Snell, former New York assistant attorney general led the prosecution. He’s telling his story.

Taking Down Trump’s “12 Rules” isn’t a legal brief for fellow litigators as much as a call to arms. Trump’s now familiar defense strategy was entirely in play during the Trump University case. He refused to acknowledge subpoenas; refused to release documents or if he did, only a sample; and hurled insults and threats against all who dared to challenge his shameless lies.

Snell’s response was to use Trump’s weaknesses against him. A cheapskate, Trump outsourced virtually everything to outside vendors—and then often stiffed them. Instead of “follow the money,” Snell followed the unpaid bills, finding angry vendors who cooperated with the investigation by providing incriminating documents. Also, Trump churns through attorneys. He’s a lousy client—and according to Snell, slow to pay his legal fees.

Snell adds that Taking Down Trump is “a playbook for the real world we inhabit, a world of flawed public officials who can be drawn to the dark side, or can be coaxed into using their prosecutorial powers for good.”

Get Taking Down Trump on Amazon here.