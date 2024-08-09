Expand Thriving in a Public School by Allen Levie

Thriving in a Public School is a compelling collection of stories that chronicles two decades of author Allen Levie teaching and learning at Horlick High School in Racine, Wisconsin. Through these narratives, Levie captures the transformative power of student activism and its profound impact on individual lives, school culture, and the broader community.

The central theme of the book is the idea that learning is inherently political. Education does not occur in isolation but is deeply embedded in a social context. The author demonstrates this by recounting how students, through their engagement in activism, developed a political consciousness that allowed them to navigate and overcome obstacles to their success. This political awakening not only facilitated academic achievements but also influenced students' life choices and career trajectories.

Thriving in a Public School offers a detailed account of how activism fostered political growth among students. The author shares poignant stories and testimonies from students and their years of organizing at Racine Horlick High School, showcasing the dynamic interplay between students and teachers. By highlighting significant events and activities, the book illustrates how these experiences empowered students to organize for change and gain their agendas.

Early on, Levie states his opinion: “William Horlick High School is a racist institution, because it and the school district are guilty of producing racism and facilitating racism by maintaining the status quo. The school system caters to children of parents with wealth and power. My work in the school came to involve helping students from a lower socioeconomic class overcome barriers to collectively act on injustices they faced and ultimately gain power. The school’s mission was to socialize students and to mainstream them into careers as obedient workers.”

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

The progression of student empowerment is a key focus of the book. The narrative traces the journey from organizing classroom-based events that addressed community concerns to the formation of student organizations that wielded substantial influence. This evolution underscores the positive and hopeful message of the book, driven by the energy and resilience of the youth.

The author as a teacher helped African American students to unify with all students on social justice, and these included white students. The result was a club named Youth Empowered in The Struggle (Y.E.S.) This concluded in the Y.E.S. Student Bill of Rights.

Overall, Thriving in a Public School is an inspiring read that celebrates the potential of education as a tool for social change. It is a testament to the strength of young people and the transformative power of activism within the educational system. The book is a beacon of optimism, highlighting the possibilities that emerge when students are given the opportunity to engage meaningfully with their education and their communities.

Get Thriving in a Public School at Amazon here.