To Dye For: How Toxic Fashion is Making Us Sick, by Alden Wicker

‘To Dye For’ by Alden Wicker

Our clothes are making us sick? According to investigative reporter (New York Times) and blogger Alden Wicker, clothes play a lead role in a problem more than skin deep. The pesticides clinging to nonorganic cotton and the chemical composition of dyes and artificial fabric may be triggering everything from rashes and hair loss to fatigue, infertility, thyroid diseases and immune disorders.

The problem first came to light with the uniforms worn by flight attendants, but Wicker finds that the trouble is more widespread. She collects many human stories, and if there is a hopeful note, she finds it in history. In the U.S. at least, widespread awareness of DDT’s harmful effects curtailed its use, and organic and non-toxic products are gaining popularity. Can consumers force the clothing industry to change its profit-driven practices?

