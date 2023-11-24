Watership Down: The Graphic Novel, by Richard Adams, adapted and illustrated by James Sturm and Joe Sutphin

Watership Down: The Graphic Novel

With its heroic depiction of rabbits struggling against the odds, the ‘70s bestseller Watership Down may have inspired a generation concerned with animal welfare. Richard Adams’ young adult novel has been adapted into a graphic novel by author James Sturm and artist Joe Sutphin, complete with a map showing the terrain the rabbits must traverse. Their heroes’ quest is tested by predatory animals and humans as well as despotic members of their own species. The new adaptation is beautifully illustrated and colored—the eyes and faces of the rabbits are expressive as they bond together in friendship and a sense of common good—bolstered by a benign mythology—as they warn their comrades of impending danger. Occasionally, a kindly human steps in to help.

