Wisconsin Waters: The Ancient History of Lakes, Rivers, and Waterfalls by Scott Spoolman

'Wisconsin Waters' by Scott Spoolman

Wisconsin was blessed with a super-abundance of rivers, lakes and waterfalls carved by the advance and retreat of glaciers during the last ice age. Environmental writer Scott Spoolman selects several for his account of how that wealth of water has molded Wisconsin’s landscape and shaped the lives of those who have lived here. The state’s name, Spoolman explains, probably derives from an Algonquin word relating to running streams. The indigenous peoples of Wisconsin produced technologies to sustain their water-borne cultures including birch bark canoes and copper fishhooks from mining shallow mineral deposits.

Wisconsin Waters is divided into regional sections, giving description of major natural features and a travel guide for easy reference.