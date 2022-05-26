PianoArts Competition Finally Takes the Bradley Concert Stage

× Expand PianoArts Concert of a Lifetime

COVID continues to have an impact on everyone. And musicians and other performers have been especially hard hit. The PianoArts Competition of 2020 moved forward with remote performances starting in March of 2020 until three semi-finalists remained. Unfortunately, because of COVID the final round of public performances with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra had to be postponed.

But now the final round will take place in the refurbished Bradley Symphony Center, a gem of Art Deco architecture in the heart of Milwaukee’s downtown on Wisconsin Avenue. The 625-ton back wall was moved back 35 feet to provide space for the orchestra. The inside is a wonderful mixture of Baroque, Rococo, and Beaux Arts styles. Opening in 1931, the movie theatre was designed by the Rapp brothers to help people forget the troubles of the Depression. Of course, they still needed to have 25-cents to see the movie. The acoustics are wonderful and the Allen-Bradley Concert Hall is well worth the visit.

The PianoArts competition was established in 1999 by seven local visionaries to help talented pianist “to identify, showcase, and guide young pianists at a turning point in their artistic lives.” At the core of this program is a Biennial Competition Piano Competition for pianists 16 -21 living or studying in North America.

At 6:30 pm, on June 1, concertgoers can meet Finalists Godwin Friesen, Solomon Ge, and Ailun Zheng during Concert Conversations hosted by PianoArtist Aleksandra Kasman. And then the music begins. Friesen who is from Toronto, Ontario, will perform Dmitri Shostakovich's Piano Concerto No. 2; Solomon Ge, from San Jose, California, will play Ludwig van Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 1; and Ailun Zheng, who is from Shanghai, People’s Republic of China, will perform Robert Schumann's Piano Concerto in A minor.

The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 and $15 for students. For more information visit pianoarts.org.

Zheng had this to say: “It's been a long wait, due to COVID. I've grown so much as an artist. While I was in Shanghai, I couldn't play for audiences. I'm very excited that I am finally able to come to Milwaukee and … to perform Schumann's Concerto with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra."

Friesen, who recently attended an MSO concert, was also overjoyed to reach the final round of the competition. “The PianoArts competition is unique because of the extremely high-quality opportunities it provides to its participants. It is hard to believe that I will be playing with the MSO in such a gorgeous space. At this point in my career, it is the highest-level performance opportunity I have had.”

And the third finalist also express his joy about the upcoming performance. “These past two years, COVID-19 has tried to take away live music from us. However, thanks to the enthusiasm and perseverance of the wonderful musicians and music lovers in Milwaukee, we can fill our halls with sound again. I am very honored and grateful to share this experience with all of you.”

In addition to the “play-off” with the MSO there will be a duo recital on May 31, at 7:30 pm. This will be a collaborative recital with MSO musicians at the United Methodist Church of Whitefish Bay, 218 East Silver Spring Drive. Tickets are $15 and available at the door, or in advance: pianoarts.org.

Friesen will perform, with violinist Dylana Leung, Robert Schumann's Piano/Violin Sonata No. 1 in A minor. Ge, also performing with Leung, will play Johannes Brahms's Piano/Violin Sonata in A major, Opus 100. And Zheng will perform Dmitri Shostakovich's Piano/Violin Sonata in D minor, Opus 40, with cellist Scott Tisdel.