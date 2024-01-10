Aaron Clark Riffing with Laughter

× Expand Photo: Aaron Clark - Facebook Model Citizens comedy show Model Citizens comedy showcase

“If you’ve ever wanted to pitch joke ideas to comedians,” Milwaukee comic and promoter Aaron Clark promises, “then this is surely the show for you!”

That show is Clark’s latest under his Model Citizens brand, a stand-up comedy and riff show set for 7 p.m., Saturday Jan. 13 at Amorphic Beer, featuring fellow hometown funny folk Rachel Mac, Drew Flagge, AJ Grill, Darrell Cochran, Cody Heck and Mike McChesney.

As for the riffing in question, Clark explains, “Before the show, the audience provides topics they want to see performers riff on. They feel like they’re part of the show and get a glimpse at offstage interactions between comics that wouldn’t fit your standard model show.” As for so many talents in one night adjusting to dual formats—so stand-up and the interactive riffing with other comics, Clark adds, “I personally enjoy watching a Murderers Row of performers varying in style and personality. Everyone hits the stage and throws their best stuff at the audience, never letting them tire.

“I’ve seen riff shows done in other cities and loved the concept,” Clark recalls. The spontaneity of the format provides part of the draw for him. “Some of the funniest moments in comedy are unplanned, so I figured why not make that the focal point?” Of Model Citizens’ latest event Clark adds, “There’s no central theme regarding the lineup. The show gimmick is the main thing I’ve incorporated “

Rumbunctious Citizens

He describes Model Citizens as “a promotional brand I started two years ago. The name relates to providing a spot where folks in the Milwaukee area can check their troubles at the door and let out that rambunctious side.” And if the name Clark chose for his venture strikes anyone as similar to another seemingly civic-minded comedic operation, that may have purposeful. “Maybe it’s sort of inspired by legendary venues like Upright Citizens Brigade.”

It’s his city’s own citizens, however, who excite Clark. “Milwaukee is a special city full of hilariously talented people and cool venues that are so helpful and inviting!” he says about fellow local comedians and the stages they can play. To his mind, Milwaukee comics also go against the currently fashionable grain of their artform in good ways.

Clark elaborates. “There’s great authenticity in the Milwaukee scene, and lack of fear to, no pun intended, buck the trend. There’s been less focus on actual joke writing in comedy. We’ve watched enough crowd work Tik Toks and Reels to reaffirm that to be a great standup comic, you have to do stand-up comedy. Don’t rely on the audience who paid money to be entertained. They likely earned it at their job; they don’t want you asking them questions about it. Now it’s your job, so do the work.”

As for his own take on humor, he draws a canine comparison. “Golden retriever energy” is what he says his act delivers. He elaborates, “I like being goofy and energetic while trying to brandish impressions, riffs, some alt-comedy, and anything else I see from comics I admire.”

But does Clark want to make making people laugh his life’s work? “If comedy pays my bills, I’ve surpassed the level I expected, a ‘shoot for the moon, hit the stars’ situation. I just want to always enjoy it and continue to improve.”

Though a bit echoey, here Clark mines chuckles from the circumstances of his birth, Southeastern Wisconsin history of the past few years and crummy jobs ...