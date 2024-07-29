Anthony Rodia Will Make You ‘Hurt from Laughter’

Expand Photo Via Anthony Rodia - Facebook Anthony Rodia

If comedian Anthony Rodia is performing his job to his satisfaction, he’s bringing the pain.

Literally.

“I want your stomach and face hurting from laughter when you leave my show.," Rodia offers when asked what audiences should expect to take from one of his shows that they didn't have before they come to see him.

Southeastern Wisconsin comedy lovers will be able to take Rodia up on his challenge when he plays a 7 p.m. show in the Main Room of The Improv at The Corners of Brookfield on Thursday, August 1. For the hurt they experience, attendees at this stop for his Relatable Tour should expect “just non-stop laughter.”

As for living up to the title he has given his latest round of dates, on his relatability to others, Rodia posits, “My comedy relates to so many people. I’m either saying what people are thinking or talking about situations that they are going through. I make sure to give you belly laughs throughout the entire show.”

His work as a finance manager for a luxury car dealership may be relatable to some who take in Rodia's comedy. But even more people may identify with the desire to not live with regret that prompted his entry into the stand-up fray in 2021.

Takes the Risk

“I just got tired of hearing ‘You should’ve become a comedian,’ and I decided to take the risk,” Rodia recalls, adding, as to another reason he began his current career, “I’ve always had a love for making people laugh ever since I was a child. It’s something I truly love.”

Possibly the most relatable aspect of Rodia's life to many in his crowds is his love of family, “Everything I do is for them,” he declares of his wife and children. His Thursday date at the Brookfield Improv is an exception to the way he prioritizes those closest to him. “A lot of my shows are on the weekend so for the most part I’m home during the week,” Rodia shares regarding his schedule. “I also make sure to take a few weeks off a year to take them on vacation and spend quality time with them.”

He can also relate to some fellow comics in extending his brand to other professional endeavors that stoke his passion. Rodia Wines is an outgrowth of the family background of a first-generation American son of Italian immigrants.

Making Wine

“Making wine is something my family has been doing since I was a kid. I love making it and drinking it. It was something I just felt passionate about, and when I was approached about having my own, I jumped at the opportunity. So far, it’s doing really well, and I hope it will soon be at a lot of my shows,” Rodia enthuses.

Though Uncle Vinny's Red Blend and Zia Lucia's White Blend (the wine varieties were named for characters in the skits Rodia posted online before properly embarking on his stand-up career) may be social lubricants that allow those who imbibe them to speak freely, Rodia won't use his artistry as a forum for personal advocacies.

“I think there’s a huge difference between expressing your opinions versus trying to persuade others in doing the same as you. I think a lot of entertainers try to use their platform, telling others what they should do. I will never tell anyone how they should live their life or who they should vote for, etc. Everyone should whatever it is they feel is right for them and their family,” Rodia insists.

Rodia believes it's right to be grateful for his ability to make a living by encouraging others to “laugh until it hurts. I was raised to always appreciate everything, no matter how little or how much you have. I pinch myself every day that I’m able to do what I absolutely love as a career. I love the saying, ‘Do something you love doing and you will never work a day in your life.’”

