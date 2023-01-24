Down by Law with Paul Farahvar

× Expand Photo: Paul Farahvar - paulfcomedy.com Paul Farahvar Paul Farahvar

For Paul Farahvar, laughter is the law. At least it is in so far as his having come to comedy from a career as an attorney.

“I think the biggest take away from law is the ability to listen. I listen to what the audience likes and doesn't like, much like a judge or jury,” Chicago-based Farahvar notes. And even as going from courtrooms to comedy clubs is an unusual career move, Farahvar was distinctive in his behavior as a litigator, too. “Most lawyers bury themselves by talking too much. I learned to listen and be precise with my words.”

Precision is among the giftings Farahvar will ply at 7:30 p.m. shows on Friday January 27 and Saturday January 29 at The Laughing Tap (706 B S. Fifth St.). And though he is no longer a practicing barrister, Farahvar’s facility at his old job allows him to be of assistance to fellow stand-ups with extra-comedic aspects of their work. “I don’t practice anymore. I closed my office a while ago, but I help comedians with legal issues all the time,” he says.

Rom-Com Comic?

Though he's helpful to other comics with his expertise in the law, he doesn't need any assistance with his romantic life. That's in good part because he doesn't maintain much of one. And he's fine with it.

“I don't think I will ever get married , but I have had significant others from time to time,” Farahvar confesses. Whether or not he has a paramour may not be that big of a deal—even his Iranian immigrant parents have given up on their son getting wed—if it were not for his having partly built his brand on his unattached status.

“I use my podcast, Singles Only (one of multiple podcasts he hosts), to stay single, too, so I guess it helps me stay single ‘for my art,’ right?,” Farahvar surmises. As his star ascends on the comedy circuit, however, his singleness has become a diminished issue in his sets. “I talk about it less on stage these days because I feel like it’s something other comedians address by the time I go on stage if I am the headliner.”

Neither is Farahvatr’s Persian heritage a major focus of his act nowadays; but it informs his artistry and life. going back to when he first developed his sense of humor as a child. “My parents being immigrants and being a first-generation American contributes to my point of view on everything. I just wanted to fit in growing up, so I had to be able to make fun of myself and self-deprecate at an early age.

“People always assume I am going to be an intellectual comic,” Farahvar reflects on misperceptions of the comedy he has honed since his youth, “but I do silly stupid jokes, too. I guess the better way to describe my comedy is that I am a storyteller who has jokes.” And though bringing his narratives and punchlines may not possess the societal prestige of standing up for defendants before officials wearing robes and banging gavels, or even his brother’s gig as a neurosurgeon, Farahvar has more than once received affirmation that he’s still providing people a service of great value.

“I have had so many people come up to me after shows, especially after the pandemic, saying how the show and the comedians help their lives so much,” he reflects. Farahvar isn't kidding when he, in a way, puts himself and fellow funny people in league with the COVID-19 era’s frontline workers when he offers, “Whether it’s because of a recent tragedy in their lives or just the first time out in a while, I hear it often that comedians are the real heroes, and honestly, it never gets old hearing it.”

He may. though, be joshing when he offers as an inducement to see him at The Laughing Tap. “Well, I think if they come see me live, they won't be disappointed. But if they are, they can email, me and I will give them free, not great, legal advice.”

