Dustin Ybarra’s Easygoing Humor

If parental abandonment is one of life’s sourer lemons given to far too many children, Dustin Ybarra has at least made lemonade from his father’s absence. And the pitcher of it he has whipped up has quenched the thirst for laughter among comedy fans to boot.

“I got me a few good jokes from the dad not being around things, so I don’t really have any resentment there,” the comedian surmises of the professional good to have come from growing up with a single mother.

Ybarra brings his easygoing humor informed by struggle and experiences he shares with his audiences to The Improv (2110 Lower Union St in The Corners at Brookfield) for an 8 p.m.headlining set on Thursday, June 1.

“Dude, I love doing what I do, and I am so grateful that I get to do it,” Ybarra exclaims as to why he’s one of the minority of comedians wearing a nearly constant grin. “The most I have to work is an hour at night, not including writing jokes,” he explains. Comparing his current lot in life to that of his sibling, he adds. “My brother is a locksmith, so I’m just happy to be up there; and I’m happy that I get a job where I can make people feel good.”

Fast Food Funnies

Apart from killing on a club stage, another thing that makes Ybarra happy is food, specifically fast food. The subject has figured prominently in his work not only because he loves him some McDonald’s and Cik-Fil-A, but he knows quick franchise fare is more popular than its naysayers might have others believe.

“Ha ha ,yeah, sometimes I be like ‘Wow, that’s, like, 30 minutes of fast food jokes,’ but then, at the same time it’s like, ‘OK, you gotta write what you know,’” Ybarraa confesses. Anyway, everybody has to eat.

“Fast food is such a relatable thing, and I use a lot of relatabilityin my comedy,” he shares. “I love when I see people’s eyes light up like they know exactly what I’m talking about. Also, I’m not one of those edgy comics I like talking about fast food it’s not exactly a controversial topic. Plus at some point I would like to go onto McDonald’s and get free stuff.”

His affection for grub associated with marijuana munchies, and a demeanor that recalls a giddy Cheech Marin, may give the impression that Ybarra is a toker, too, That’s not the case. At least nowadays.

Sober Humor

“I’m not really a stoner. I am so over that now, so I guess I’m just kind of a clever fat ass,” Ybarra says. In fact, his path to becoming free of intoxicants has led him to becoming relatable in a different, encouraging way.

“I started talking about sobriety in my act. I think that that’s something cool because a lot of people out there are struggling, and I was struggling for a while,” he admits. “Being able to put funny into such a dark thing is something that I really enjoy, especially when people come up after shows, and tell me how long they’ve been sober or tell me how a friend of theirs needs help or some thing or that they went through the same thing. I like that connection.”

Recalling the days he was disposed to drunkenness, here Ybarra recounts the wonder and possibilities of purchasing 100 Chicken McNuggets at once ...