George Wallace Promises a ‘Clean Slate’

“I’m the most successful comedian you’ve ever met,” boasts George Wallace. But he’s not bragging about his material wealth.

“It’s not how much money you make; it’s how you enjoy your life while you're living it,” he clarifies as to the enjoyment he derives from his own life, drawn in good part from his ability to help others enjoy their lives with the laughter his stand-up inspires. Wallace brings his often amiable, sometimes curmudgeonly humor to The Improv (2110 Lower Union St., Brookfield) with fellow comics Myra J and J. Anthony Brown for four shows from Friday December 2 to Sunday December 4.

Publicity for the trio’s current tour announces that Wallace’s, J’s, and Brown’s combined comedy experience totals over a century worth of schtick. “Professionally I’ve been on the stage for 47 years now,” Wallace declares. To hear him tell it, mirth making was his destiny from birth.

Make them Laugh

“I always knew I wanted to be a comedian,” he affirms. “In fact,” he jests, “didn’t come out of my mother’s womb until the doctor said (he makes a knocking sound), ‘Ten minutes, Mr. Wallace.’” He continues, “At school I’d always try to make my teachers and the other students laugh. At home my jokes would always get me in trouble, so I guess you could say I’ve been a comedian my whole life.”

Wallace may not have gotten into quite so much trouble were he not borrowing some of his material from one of his bawdy comedy heroes. “Redd Foxx has always been an idol to me,” Wallace recalls, adding “I’d listen to him when I was younger and take those jokes with me to school and usually get in trouble for repeating them.”

Wallace’s admiration generated employment, however. “After a performance I did at the Comedy Store in L.A., I was offered to write for the Red Foxx variety show on ABC,” Wallace recalls. “The Redd Foxx Comedy Hour,” its star’s follow-up to his long-running “Sanford and Son” sitcom, only lasted a few months during the 1977-‘78 TV season; but Wallace was able to continue honing his own act at night while writing for Foxx by day. “While working on the Red Foxx variety show, I was still doing stand-up. When I was done working on the show, I’d go and work on my own performance.”

Back in the ‘70s and sometime thereafter, Wallace was able to generate chuckles from his stage name alone. George Wallace was also the moniker of the notorious Alabama Dixiecrat governor infamous for his “Segregation forever!” proclamation. “I didn’t always have the name George,” he explains. “My late father’s name was George, I wanted to bring some good to the name George Wallace, and I've been successful in doing that.” He has also succeeded in being influential on younger comics, for whom Wallace has abundant appreciation.

“I like ‘em all!” Wallace beams about the comedic scions on whom he has made a mark with list of some readily in mind” “Chris Rock, John Mulaney, Amy Schumer, Kathleen Madigan, Don DC Curry, Kevin Hart, Chris Tucker, Bill Burr, Wanda Sykes. and so many more. They’ve all spoken to me about my influence, and I think it’s just great!” Great, too, is Wallace’s propensity for bits fit for most of the family.

Rated PG+

“I try to keep things PG,” he says of the rating he would give his show. “But sometimes I wanna cuss,” he admits. “I try to be tasteful when I use profanity. Don’t expect my performances to be riddled with profanity,” Wallace assures. I won’t spoil his comparison of rapper Waka Flocka Flame’s name to cursing, lest Wallace go there in his Improv sets, but it’s a hoot.

Who you won't hear Wallace profaning are the folks paying to see him. But he still likes to have fun with them without causing any hard feelings. “You can make fun of anybody as long as that person has fun, too. Some comedians will make fun of someone just to get a few laughs from their audience while leaving the person they are making fun of feeling dejected. I want to make sure we all have fun. I don't embarrass anybody. These people pay my rent,” he emphasizes.

With more stand-up dates and a new television series, “Clean Slate,” in the offing, Wallace’s run of success looks set not to stop any time soon. And the satisfaction he gets from his work is simple, but gratifying “I just love laughter. I love people. When I see happy people, it makes me happier.”

