Mark Viera’s Honest Brand of Fun

“She doesn’t love it, but she knows it’s true.”

Such is the price Mark Viera’s fiancée pays for having a close relationship with a comedian who draws from his life, and the lives of those around him, to make mirth for a living.

“I feel like as long as it’s not mean-spirited. I can talk about anyone in my life,” Viera clarifies regarding his autobiographical act. Making a biblical allusion, he adds, “The truth is what sets us free on stage and in life. It’s so much fun to be honest with the audience.”

Viera brings his honest brand of fun to The Improv in Brookfield for four shows from Friday July 28 to Sunday July 30. “I think the audience should know that the way I come off on stage is really who I am,” Viera shares.

Viera’s status as a once-divorced, now-engaged family man provides the grist for many of his bits, but so does his heritage as a New York City denizen of Puerto Rican descent, or Nuyorican. Overriding that ethnic consideration, however, is Viera’s role as an everyman who can easily relate to most anyone looking to chuckle.

Putting Funny First

“I love to use my heritage to show the audience that no matter the differences, we’re really all the same,” he says of his ethnic background. But jokes remain the main the main thing. “I always try to put the funny first. The heritage is second or third thing on the list.”

Viera, however, also takes his role as an inspiration for and mentor to his Hispanic followers, perhaps especially fellow comedians. He’s justly proud to share the story of one comic he took under his wing.

“A young Latino comedian wanted to work with me,” Viera recalls. “I took him on tour with me for a year. He got an audition for SNL and is now a regular cast member. His name is Marcello Hernandez. He is a brilliant young Latino comedian that wanted to get better, and we did that by working super hard constantly on the set.”

As for Viera's own set of jokes, he’s apt to mix it up from show to show. As he explains, “I change my set every night. I leave in the best stuff but am constantly creating new spaces for new funny to be born. That's also one of my calling cards.” Another of his calling cards may be his use of funny as a noun. “I truly feel blessed to be in a position to inspire the next group of funny.”

That quirk, like so much about Viera, is endearing. So is his willingness to bring his humor to U.S. troops serving overseas. “My military contribution goes back over 10 years,” he says. “I spent 30 days in Iraq during war time performing for our troops. Additionally, six years with the Single Marine Program with the U.S. Marine Corps. Literally the time of my life!” And though the soldiers and officers for whom he performs may be in highly different circumstances than the typical comedy club patron, “I really don’t change my material much. My material has always been based on my family and how I grew up. All heartfelt. Usually, the audiences have a great time.”

Making People Laugh

Whether for enlisted folk or civilians, Viera declares, “I love making people laugh.” In doing so, he reveals a global mission “I am a true family man that loves to bring light to the darkness, to show that as we laugh at ourselves, it makes for a funnier planet overall.”

From his days as a married man, here Viera reveals how easily his foot can fit into his mouth when he tries to encourage his wife in her wardrobe choices as they prepare to attend a wedding ...