Meet Tom Papa, the Happy Funny Man

If much of stand-up comedy nowadays seems driven by cynicism and irritability, then there's Tom Papa.

“Hopefulness and optimism seem like much better ingredients for a good life. I’m not sure how you get out of bed in the morning fueled with cynicism and despair. They may be taking this all a little too seriously,’ the comedian/author/podcaster/actor says in way of describing his attitude toward living and giving his audiences encouragement.

The latter is evidenced in the title of one of his books and Netflix specials, “You're Doing Great!”; and the same sort of inspiration is sure to imbue his Family Reunion Tour playing Turner hall Ballroom (1040 N. Vel R. Phillips Ave.) on Saturday Feb. 26 at 8 p.m.

If cheer and mischievousness seem to radiate from Papa’s very countenance (his mug reminds me a bit of comedic greats such as Jack Benny and Stan Freberg), it only serves to signal the hilarity that comes forth. As he explains, “It helps if your face gets a laugh. It puts less pressure on what comes out of it.”

What goes into his mouth is likewise germane to the laughter he generates. Not only may Papa be the only comic for whom breadmaking is listed as a favorite hobby on his website’s biography, Breaking Bread is the name of his podcast and the premise behind it. The series offers a forum for him to share his baked creations and partake in repasts with other funny people. Says Papa of his culinary passion, “Breaking bread with people is a wonderful way to honestly get to know someone, second only to making them laugh. My bread baking is a lot more serious than my comedy.”

He attributes opportunities on NPR, including the occasional spot as a panelist on its news-based comedy game show, “Wait Wait Don't Tell Me!”, at least in part, to his sartorial choices. “It probably had something to do with my sweater vests," Papa quips. Clothing also figures into his assessment of the career path he chose since his youth and physical shape he's in now.

“My proudest accomplishment is that I'm still doing what I set out to do when I was twelve years old, while, unfortunately, wearing slightly bigger pants.”

Here Papa is reflecting on his morning personality compared to how he is later in the day, getting in some perspective about the threat posed to one's life by jihadis and the temptation of nachos (getting them from a gas station is acceptable!) along the way...

