Stand Up with Amanda Cohen at the Laughing Tap

× Expand Photo: Amanda Cohen - Facebook Amanda Cohen Amanda Cohen

Few are the comedians covered in this publication who have appeared in Shepherd Express as a writer before being a subject of a Shepherd story. As she is in so many other ways, Amanda Cohen is an exception.

“In 1996, I wrote an article about 'Weird Al' Yankovic’s show in Milwaukee!" Cohen beams of her dalliance with Milwaukee journalism. She will headline The Laughing Tap (706 B S. Sixth St.) for 7:30 p.m. shows on Friday Sept. 30 and Saturday Oct. 1.

Cohen may be exceptional for the great variety of work experiences she has had before landing on her current dual positions as touring comic and PowerPoint-online graphic designer. “I’ve been a server in a restaurant, a radio producer, a newspaper reporter, a telemarketer and a bunch of other things,” the versatile Cohen recalls.

“Stand-up is my main focus,” she affirms. “Everything else either supports that or results from that. I do PowerPoint to make a living. I’m not quite surviving strictly on standup comedy money yet, but I’ve started doing commercial work and more voice over work. I moved to L.A. to be closer to all of that work.”

Comedy, however, allows Cohen to be most genuine to her personality. “My comedy self is my real self. I learned early on that it doesn't fit in with most of real life, especially in work situations,” she confesses. But she has an idea to combine her two currently most consistent occupations, too. “I would love to do a whole PowerPoint class as a comedy show.” She already works her humor into corporate settings to give a jolt of irreverence to unsuspecting suits.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

Back to Comedy

Cohen may be an elder to some of the executives to whom she teaches computer skills, as well as her comedy audiences; but she plays her maturity into her act. “My age has a lot to do with my act,” admits the gray-haired comic who began plying her sense of humor publicly when she was 17. “When I came back to stand-up in 2015,” she adds in reference to an 11-year break during which she studied improv comedy. “I was about 10 years older than most of the other open mic comics. In some ways it made me stand out, but it also made me easy to dismiss. It’s a challenge because when big comedy events are looking for ‘new people’ and ‘fresh faces,’ they’re really looking for youth, so I missed that boat.

“However, I came back to stand-up comedy as a very different person, much more mature and experienced, and generally no longer caring what people thought!” Cohen declares. She still has to pay mind to about the impression she gives at least a bit though. “I mean, you have to care a little. If you’re not getting laughs, you have to figure out what you’re doing wrong. But as long as they laugh, I’m not worried if they're dismissing me in other ways, which a lot of women have to face.”

Regardless of how Cohen’s hiatus may have abetted her current artistry, she was arguably born for comedy. “My parents bonded over Lenny Bruce; my dad had a ton of comedy albums. My best friend Sandy’s dad had Spike Jones and some stand-up records, and we loved listening to it all over and over. Comedy has always spoken to me more than any other art form.” Cohen confesses, I dreamed of being on ‘Saturday Night Live,’ and I memorized George Carlin routines.”

She has gone through plenty since high school days of watching her mouth to not crack wise too often, much less her first Shepherd Express appearance. And Cohen is glad to be on Shepherd Express’ turf again. “I’m very excited to come back to Milwaukee,” she enthuses both about the city and her history with Laughing Tap proprietors, Milwaukee Comedy. “I’m very excited to play there this weekend, and I hope to see lots of comedy fans there, as well as anyone who wants to know what a weird middle-aged woman has to say about things! Comedy is a great break from reality, but it’s also a way to live in someone else's reality for a while. So, let me share my convoluted reality with you!”

Here Cohen riffs on her own ethnic Jewishness, displays an amenable snark toward religion, shares her idea for a restaurant and plenty else ...