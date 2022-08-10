Art, History, Culture and Belly Dance

× Expand Photo: Tamarind Tribal Belly Dance - tamarindbelldance.com Tamarind Tribal Belly Dance Tamarind Tribal Belly Dance

Tamarind Tribal Belly Dance (900 S. Fifth St., Suite 203) is a performance troop and studio that has provided entertainment, cultural education and training in Asian and Middle Eastern dance artistry for nearly a decade and a half.

As she prepares for Tamarind’s next public event, founder Super Beth reflects on her contribution to Milwaukee’s dance scene and how her classes can aid in her students’ impression of themselves.

How does a Midwesterner such as yourself get involved in belly dance, much less transform a passion for the art into to a business? And for how long how have you been in business at Tamarind?

I started belly dance on a whim looking for an opportunity to meet new people when I moved to Milwaukee. Tamarind a dance troop is celebrating 14 years and the studio has been open seven years.

How does what you offer at Tamarind differ from what other belly dance studios presents to the public?

There are very few belly dance studios around these days. If you can find one, they tend to specialize in a single style of belly dance. Tamarind studio offers multiple styles of dance and is more like a cooperative.

What does Tamarind's layout or floor plan look like, and how many students do you accommodate at any given time?

The studio is 1200 square feet with a small kitchen and dressing room and can hold about 20 students in a class. Our shows at the studio tend to be around 30 or so audience members.

How does belly dance figure into Milwaukee's arts and culture scene generally?

Tamarind Belly Dance has been a local staple since its inception. We have performed at several local events including Bastille Days, Wisconsin State Fair, Summerfest and South Shore Farmers Market to name a few events. At any Tamarind event, I strive to educate on the art form, history, and cultural contexts of belly dance.

× Expand Photo: Tamarind Tribal Belly Dance - Facebook Tamarind Tribal Belly Dance performance Tamarind Tribal Belly Dance

What are common misconceptions about belly dance you may have encountered, and how do you dispel them?

The biggest issue we face is regarding whether we are cultural appropriation or appreciation. I acknowledge our cultural and historical roots through education.

What changes may you have undertaken since the U.S. outbreak of COVID-19, and how close to pre-pandemic normality are operations at Tamarind now?

We are back to normal. Teachers can impose their own restrictions. In my classes, there are no requirements. People can choose to do what makes them feel comfortable.

How about explaining what a hafla is and what takes place at one your studio?

A hafla is an Indian word for what Americans would refer to as a party—dancing, socialization and fun.

What's the age range of your students, and how may lessons you offer differ by the age of any given dancer?

Students range from six to 60-plus. We have one class for the little ones on Saturday. The rest of the classes are all ages, including teens.

What's the most fulfilling aspect of your work?

Watching people who lack confidence grow in their self-acceptance.

What do you see the future holding for you and Tamarind?

Unknown; the paths are endless.

Tamarind’s next hafla will be a zodiac-themed 14th anniversary celebration 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12. Super Beth and other dancers are scheduled to perform. More information about the event and Tamarind may be found at tamarindbellydance.com.