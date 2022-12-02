Flamenco Nutcracker at South Milwaukee PAC

× Expand Photo: Studio K Flamenco - Instagram Studio K Flamenco Studio K Flamenco

Presented by Studio K Flamenco, the third annual Flamenco Nutcracker will delight audiences of all ages with two performances December 10 at the South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center. Showtimes are 2pm and 7pm.

This dynamic interpretation of Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Ballet, directed and choreographed by Studio K Flamenco director Karensa DeMars, highlights “The Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy” with performers using castanets, a ‘bata de cola’ (long train dress), a solo interpretation of the Russian Dance by Spanish guest dancer Manuel Gutierrez, and more.

Composed by professional flamenco guitarist Marija Temo, guitar chair at the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music, the Flamenco Nutcracker score melds classical music and flamenco guitar elements. “The final score is a unique blending of the original Tchaikovsky score, with the music of Spain and the Hispanic diaspora,” said DeMars. The performance features Temo on guitar and vocals, Heinzel Kunsmann on piano, and Andy Miller on percussion.

DeMars, who grew up in Bay View, left Milwaukee to pursue a career in dance. She trained for 10 years in Spain, performed throughout Europe, and directed a flamenco dance company in San Francisco before returning to Milwaukee in 2019 and opening Studio K Flamenco.

“Coming back to Milwaukee has been amazing in so many ways-reconnecting with family and friends, finding an exciting, vibrant arts and music scene, and to see the enthusiasm of our community for all kinds of diverse events throughout the year. It’s just incredible,” added DeMars.

The Flamenco Nutcracker, a family-friendly performance, runs for 58 minutes. “One thing people have commented on is how diverse our audiences are in terms of age and ethnicity,” DeMars said. “It’s a great way for us to connect with the community in Milwaukee and share the beauty of flamenco in a fun holiday show.”

She noted that, in addition to bringing eight performances to Milwaukee Public Schools elementary schools in December, Studio K plans to tour the Flamenco Nutcracker production in 2023.

For Flamenco Nutcracker tickets and more information, visit flamenconutcracker.com.