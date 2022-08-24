A Time of Toil and Triumph: Selections from the Shogren-Meyer Collection of American Art

× Expand Edmund Lewandowski (1914-1998), The Waterfront (Buoy Tenders), 1935, Oil on canvas, 32 x 47 in.

As a part of our 15th anniversary celebration, the Grohmann Museum at Milwaukee School of Engineering is organizing a blockbuster exhibition from one of the premier collections of American industrial art—The Shogren-Meyer Collection. A collection focused primarily on the art of the 1930s and 40s, it also includes many fine examples from the surrounding decades, with many created during the depression era—a time of both toil and triumph.

Now making their home in the Twin Cities, Dan Shogren and Susan Meyer met while in college at the University of Minnesota Duluth, where both majored in history. It was at that time they took a keen interest in the era on which the collection is based, the “interwar period,” a time of American reinvention—economically, socially, and artistically.

They have since built one of the finest collections of American Art concentrated on this time. Selected from the hundreds of works in their collection, A Time of Toil and Triumph will include dozens of paintings and photographs by Aaron Bohrod, Margaret Bourke-White, John Steuart Curry, Walker Evans, Lewis Hine, Edmund Lewandowski, Dorothea Lange, Thornton Oakley, and Isaac Soyer, among many others.

Organized alongside the exhibition are several educational programs (lectures, tours, workshops, and panel discussions) planned throughout its run, specifically created in celebration of this Museum milestone.

The exhibition runs September 9, 2022 – February 26, 2023.

For more information, please visit grohmannmuseum.org