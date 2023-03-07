Adam Braatz Named Imagine MKE Executive Director

× Expand Photo: VISIT Milwaukee via Imagine MKE Imagine MKE concert hall

Milwaukee-based arts organization Imagine MKE has announced Adam Braatz as its new executive director. In this role, Braatz will lead the organization’s efforts to develop partnerships across the arts, nonprofit, business, and public sectors. He will also advocate for increased public funding and city and state policies to make the arts sector sustainable, grow the creative economy, and keep talent in the greater Milwaukee area.

Braatz brings a wealth of experience to the role, having previously served as vice president of communications & programming for the Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce, as well as working as an educator, arts advocate, and professional touring musician. He holds a master's degree in business administration and a master’s in nonprofit administration, and is also a U.S. Airforce veteran.

Photo via LinkedIn / Adam Braatz Adam Braatz

Braatz steps into the role at a time when Governor Evers has proposed allocating $100 million to the Artistic Endowment Fund to boost the creative economy across the state. Wisconsin is currently last in the nation for public funding to the arts and culture sector.

“We are excited to have Adam Braatz join the team and lead our advocacy efforts on behalf of a sector that has been hit hard by the pandemic,” said Deanna Tillisch, Imagine MKE’s board chair. “The arts are essential to Milwaukee’s vibrancy and economic prosperity. Adam will bring to this role a blend of relevant professional experience, a deep passion for the arts, and thoughtful approaches to make the case for increased public support.”

The search process for the new executive director involved reviewing more than 50 candidates, with input from key stakeholders in the arts community. Moira Fitzgerald, president of Fitzgerald Consultancy and Search Committee Chair, was pleased with the process, saying, “As with the founding of Imagine MKE several years ago, we needed to hear from diverse voices and interests within the sector. The arts community was a key stakeholder in identifying our next leader.”

Braatz is excited about his new role and the opportunity to facilitate conversations and initiatives with stakeholders in the business sector, nonprofit leaders, arts and culture organizations, the artistic community, and the public sector to ensure a brighter future for Milwaukee’s arts and culture.

Imagine MKE is committed to creating systemic change through the arts and culture sector, recognizing its critical importance to Milwaukee’s vibrancy and economic prosperity. The organization’s advocacy efforts will be focused on increasing public funding and policies to make the sector sustainable, growing the creative economy, and keeping talent in Milwaukee.

For more about Imagine MKE, visit the organization website.