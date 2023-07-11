‘Ballet Beat’ Brings Free Performances

× Expand Image via Milwaukee Ballet Ballet Beat Cast

Milwaukee Ballet is bringing back its annual summertime series, Ballet Beat this month. The program, aimed at community engagement and making ballet accessible to all, will feature a series of free performances, activities, and workshops over the course of the next four weeks.

Artistic Director Michael Pink expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating, "Dance is a universal language that everyone can enjoy, and it's a great pleasure to bring it from the studio into the city. We're honored to be welcomed into the community that has always supported us, especially as we continue to recover from the challenges of the past few years. Ballet Beat is one of our favorite ways to connect with new and returning ballet lovers and to share our passion for dance with such a vibrant, arts-loving community."

Headlining this year's program are Company Artists Alyssa Schilke and Eric Figueredo. They will be joined by five dancers from the Milwaukee Ballet II Second Company, students from Milwaukee Ballet School and Academy's Pre-Professional Program, as well as other special guest artists.

Ballet Beat will begin with performances at Bastille Days on July 14 and 15. Following the kickoff, demonstrations, workshops, and performances will take place at popular Milwaukee summer events, including Washington Park Wednesdays, and will also travel to Door County to perform at the Death's Door Dance Festival.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

Additionally, private workshops will be held with area partners, including Parkside Elementary School and Pewaukee Champions.

The grand finale of Ballet Beat will feature two free outdoor performances. The first will take place at the St. Ann Indaba Bandshell on July 26, and the second will be held at Family Fun Day on the Summerfest grounds on August 6. Both events will showcase captivating pieces performed by Milwaukee Ballet dancers and guest artists.

"Ballet Beat is a truly special opportunity, both for us and for our community," said Pink. "It's a chance for us all to connect and dance together in a relaxed, fun setting. We anticipate it highly every year and are thrilled to bring it back once again."

Milwaukee Ballet's outreach programs have been instrumental in reaching thousands of students and families each year. Through initiatives conducted in schools, libraries, theaters, and the Company's own studios, they offer dance classes, free performances, and adaptive ballet, earning them recognition for their outstanding community engagement efforts.

You can find the full schedule of events at the Milwaukee Ballet website.