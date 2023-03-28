Bars & Recreation Announce $4.14 Milwaukee Day Specials

× Expand Image via Bars & Recreation Milwaukee Day Specials

Bars & Recreation is gearing up to celebrate the city's special day, Milwaukee Day, aka 414 Day, by offering $4.14 activities. 414 Day is celebrated annually on April 14, and it gives Milwaukeeans a chance to celebrate the things that make their city unique. Whether you're a tourist or a resident with a 414 area code, it's an excellent opportunity to get out and explore the city.

Bars & Recreation comprises of four immersive activity bars: AXE MKE, NorthSouth Club, Nine Below, and their newest offering, Amped. On April 14, all locations of Bars & Recreation will offer a special rate of only $4.14 per person for their activities.

According to Erin Hochevar, the vice president of Bars & Rec, "We are proud to call Milwaukee home and celebrate this day in appreciation of the people who support us year-round. Come in, let loose, enjoy some local beer and food surrounded by your neighbors and friends."

AXE MKE provides a controlled environment for customers to participate in competitive axe throwing. NorthSouth Club is the only full-size deck shuffleboard facility in Wisconsin, paired with 16 axe throwing lanes. Nine Below offers an innovative team-based twist on indoor miniature golf. Lastly, Amped offers private suite karaoke and event space for creative meetings and events.

Given the popularity of the event, space is limited. Therefore, reservations are highly recommended. Celebrate 414 Day by joining Bars & Recreation for some fun and exciting activities, great food, and excellent beer. It's an excellent opportunity to appreciate the city of Milwaukee and the things that make it unique.

Learn more about the specials at the Bars & Recreation website.