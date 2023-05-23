Bartolotta Restaurants Announces Roundhouse Beer Garden Opening

× Expand Photo via Facebook / Roundhouse Roundhouse at McKinley Marina

Bartolotta Restaurants announced this week that the Roundhouse Beer Garden at McKinley Marina will kick off its season on Thursday, May 25. Nestled on the shores of Lake Michigan, the beer garden is poised to become a premier summer destination for lakeside entertainment and gourmet food.

The grand opening, to be held between 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, will feature live performances, an unveiling of new menu items, and a promotional giveaway of the first 100 beers. This event marks the start of the beer garden's second summer season, since it first opened its doors in 2022 adjacent to the Milwaukee Yacht Club.

"We are absolutely thrilled at how quickly Roundhouse Beer Garden has become an integral part of the summer experience on Lake Michigan," said Chef Paul Bartolotta, owner and co-founder of Bartolotta Restaurants. "Providing an idyllic setting where families and friends can revel in outdoor activities, enjoy refreshing beverages and take in the breathtaking views of the lake and marina has been a rewarding endeavor. We're proud to partner with Milwaukee County Parks, support local businesses, and enhance the community experience through our culinary offerings."

Visitors to the Roundhouse Beer Garden this season can look forward to an exciting lineup of events, including live music performances on Sunday evenings, new additions to outdoor yard games, and a unique bring-your-own-pint beer discount initiative aimed at reducing plastic waste.

The menu features both returning and new offerings. The popular Bavarian Beast from Milwaukee Pretzel Company served with Roundhouse sauce, and a wide selection of local beers and signature boozy slushies will make their comeback. New additions to the menu include a tantalizing Walking Lobster Roll, a hearty Boar’s Head hotdog, and Johnsonville Cheddarwurst and Bratwurst.

The Roundhouse Beer Garden will be operational from Wednesdays through Sundays, 11 a.m. - 8 p.m., with plans to extend hours as the season unfolds.

For additional details about Roundhouse Beer Garden at McKinley Marina, visit the Roundhouse website.