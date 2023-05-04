Bay View Neighborhood Association Announces New Wheel Park Location

× Expand Image via Bay View Neighborhood Association Bay View Wheel Spot

Bay View Neighborhood Association (BVNA) and Milwaukee Recreation have announced their plans to construct Milwaukee’s first-ever Wheel Park in Bay View's Beulah Brinton playfield at 2555 S. Bay Street. The initiative aims to provide a safe and enjoyable space for skateboarders BMX riders and roller skaters of all ages and skill levels. The construction will begin as soon as the remaining fundraising goals are met. This is the latest in a years-long effort to establish a public skatepark in Bay View.

The park project will also improve the existing basketball courts. Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic expressed her pride in having the project in their neighborhood. The construction of the new wheel park is a significant victory for both the BVNA and the community as the initiative has been in the works for over a decade. The neighbors are in the final stages of raising funds for the wheel park.

Nichole Williams, the wheel park advocate and former BVNA president, said, “We are thrilled to finally have a location for this much-needed recreation activity in our neighborhood. This is a great place for our young people to skate, meet new people, and have fun.”

Lynn Greb, Director of Milwaukee Recreation, applauded the BVNA's fundraising efforts and their determination to bring the project to reality. The plan to construct a wheel park at Beulah Brinton Playfield was the driving force behind Milwaukee Recreation's decision to upgrade the basketball courts.

The BVNA has raised a significant amount of money for the project, but there is still a gap of approximately $75,000 that needs to be filled before the construction phase can begin. BVNA is organizing a fundraiser event on June 21, National Go Skateboarding Day, to bridge the remaining funding gap. Those interested in contributing to the initiative can follow BVNA on social media for additional information and future updates on the project.

For more about the new skatepark plan, visit the Bay View Neighborhood Association website.