Benson’s Restaurant Group Unveils ‘The Edison’

Benson’s Restaurant Group, a well-known name in the restaurant industry, has announced its plans to open its fourth restaurant in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward. The restaurant, called The Edison, is set to open in summer 2023 at 322 N. Broadway St., at the former Wahlburgers location. The Edison will be a sophisticated neighborhood grill that will offer indulgent, new American eats, including coal-fired butcher’s cuts and seafood, as well as other classic dishes.

The Edison’s speakeasy-inspired bar will offer a curated selection of distilled spirits, nostalgic cocktails with a modern twist, local draft beers, and an approachable wine list. The restaurant will seat 140 guests, including bar and dining seating, and will have capacity for 44 outdoor seats on the front patio. The restaurant will be open seven days a week for brunch, lunch, and dinner, with happy hour occurring Monday – Friday.

David Marcus, CEO of Benson’s Restaurant Group, said, “For the past few months, we’ve been hard at work with our partners, skilled executive chefs, and staff to create impeccable food and drink offerings and a welcoming gathering place that stands out in the Third Ward. The space captures the true spirit of the Third Ward, with raw, architectural accents with warm wood and tall windows, while remaining contemporary and inviting. We can’t wait for the community to experience The Edison for weekday brunch with a colleague, a family gathering for dinner, or a post-work drink at the bar.”

The Edison’s team will be led by Patrick Erdman as general manager, who previously worked at Levy Restaurants in Fiserv Forum, and has held previous management roles at several fine dining concepts, including Bartolotta Restaurant Group. Benson’s regional executive chef Steve Gustafson, who most recently spearheaded The Bridgewater Modern Grill culinary operations, and corporate executive chef Alex Sazama will oversee menu creation. Anthony Janssen, a seasoned chef within the Milwaukee area, has been named executive chef of The Edison, with Executive Sous Chef Adam Gustavson bringing his talents from Onesto to the new restaurant.

Benson’s Restaurant Group currently operates three other restaurants in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward, including Onesto, Smoke Shack, and Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria, as well as AJ Bombers in downtown and The Bridgewater Modern Grill in the Bay View area.

The Edison is currently hiring for all front of house and back of house operations. Those interested in applying can visit the Benson Restaurant Group website.

The Edison marks another milestone for Benson’s Restaurant Group, which continues to set the bar high with its innovative dining concepts in the Milwaukee area. With an experienced team of chefs and managers, a welcoming space, and an outstanding menu, The Edison is poised to become a new favorite among locals and visitors alike.