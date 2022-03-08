Bronze Fonz Returns to Riverwalk with Unveiling March 11

× Expand Photo: VISIT Milwaukee Bronze Fonz The Bronz Fonz

Fonz will be back in downtown Milwaukee after a several-week makeover, not with Brylcreem but with a bronze patina, in a special unveiling ceremony on Friday, March 11 at 1 p.m.

While the Bronze Fonz is usually refurbished without removing him, this time it was decided that he needed a more thorough workover. Vanguard Sculpture Services handled the restoration, removing the paint and replacing it with a traditional bronze patina in varying shades for parts of the statue such as the leather jacket and tee shirt.

Sponsored by VISIT Milwaukee, the ceremony will have free Bronze Fonz souvenirs for visitors, and speakers including Mayor Johnson and other officials, plus food samples afterward at the Newsroom Pub.