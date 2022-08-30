Catfish Lounge Celebrates 35 Years of Food and Community

× Expand Photo: Catfish Lounge - Facebook Catfish Lounge

“I remember growing up thinking my grandfather was a famous because he knew everyone, or everyone knew him, and I think that speaks to his ability as a people person,” says Ebony Lewis, whose granddad was James “Catfish” Gladney. He and his wife Jamie opened the place he got to know so many local folk, Catfish Lounge (3646 N. Teutonia Ave.) 35 years ago and saw it become both a destination for soulful food and a neighborhood epicenter.

James "Catfish" Gladney

Of her grandparents’ ability to transform their business into a local institution with a long, nurturing history, Lewis says that Jamie and her late husband (he died in March 2020) have “been able to be a community and hub to so many because of the genuineness and generosity that my grandparents encompassed and instilled in their family. Any and all have always been welcomed and they know how to make people feel loved, celebrated and supported.”

Jamie Gladney, Lewis and other family members continuing to operate the establishment will celebrate Catfish Lounge’s longevity with a function starting 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1. The goal, says Lewis, is “to honor the founders and, pay homage to our long-time supporters, many who have been patrons for the entirely of our existence. There will be food, presentations from the family and local politicians, as well as drinks, music and fun.”

“So often, people feel they have to leave the city to experience high caliber food and experiences”" Lewis laments of the inferiority some Milwaukeeans want to project on their city’s dining options. But she sees Catfish Lounge as evidence to the contrary. “I think as we continue to expand, we will continue to be recognized as a family strong establishment that creates space for people to have some good food, good drinks and good times.”

Part of that expansion Lewis cites include a brunch introduced a few years ago. Of the meal developed by her cousins James and Myles, she says, “It has grown significantly and allowed for younger patrons to be introduced to a staple in the community.

“Losing our grandfather was tough on all of us,” Lewis admits, “but having this space that he created that continues to highlight just how large of a person he was is something we all lean on daily and don’t take for granted.”