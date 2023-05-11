Cop on a Rooftop Event Raises Funds for Special Olympics Wisconsin

× Expand Image via Special Olympics Wisconsin / Flickr Cop on a Rooftop

The 11th annual Cop on a Rooftop event is set to take place on Friday, May 19, from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m. During this event, law enforcement officials from across the state of Wisconsin will converge on participating Dunkin' Donuts locations, embarking on a mission to collect funds for the Law Enforcement Torch Run in support of Special Olympics Wisconsin.

Having gained remarkable traction over the past decade, this event has managed to raise nearly half a million dollars for Special Olympics Wisconsin in its initial span. Special Olympics athletes, their families, and distinguished guests will stand side by side with law enforcement officials to further bolster the momentum behind Special Olympics Wisconsin.

To express their gratitude to kind-hearted donors, Dunkin' Donuts guests contributing to Cop on a Rooftop will be rewarded with a coupon entitling them to a complimentary donut. Additionally, those who donate $10 or more will receive a coupon redeemable for a free medium hot or iced coffee, serving as a small token of appreciation for their generosity.

Six Milwaukee locations are set to host law enforcement officers on their roofs, in addition to dozens more throughout the state. A comprehensive list of participating locations can be found on the official Cop on a Rooftop website at coponarooftop.com.

Cop on a Rooftop has established itself as an annual highlight, uniting law enforcement officers, Special Olympics athletes, and the community at large to raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics Wisconsin. By lending their support, attendees can make a significant difference in the lives of these remarkable athletes, empowering them to achieve their full potential and fostering a spirit of inclusivity throughout the state.