Danny Gokey Gives Back with ‘Bus Stop Giveback’ Event

× Expand Photo via Better Than I Found It Danny Gokey

Milwaukee native and American Idol alum, Danny Gokey, has partnered with local organizations to give back to his community. Better Than I Found It, a nonprofit organization founded by Gokey, is teaming up with Embassy Center Church, Sherman Park Grocery, and UpStart Kitchen to host a special event called the "Bus Stop Giveback" in Milwaukee.

On Sunday, March 19, Better Than I Found It will be giving away food staples and $5,000 worth of grocery gift cards to those in need at Sherman Park Grocery from 1-3 p.m. or until supplies run out. The event aims to support the surrounding community, particularly those living in a food desert.

Embassy Center Church, which operates Sherman Park Grocery, recognized the need for a grocery store within walking distance of their low-income community where personal vehicles are often not an option. The store not only makes food easily accessible, but also employs young people in the neighborhood and sells fresh fruits and vegetables grown by their urban aquaponics farm.

Better Than I Found It will provide food pantry staples to add to bags of free groceries given to individuals in the community. They will also be gifting $5,000 worth of grocery gift cards for redemption at Sherman Park Grocery to encourage future shopping in the area.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

Additionally, UpStart Kitchen, a commercial kitchen for budding restaurateurs and entrepreneurs, will be offering hot beverages and sweet treats to add to the street event.

Danny Gokey, who founded Better Than I Found It, expressed his excitement about being able to give back to his community through this event. He shared that his love for community and helping others started in Milwaukee and is where his nonprofit organization began.

The event is part of the Bus Stop Giveback tour, which Gokey has found to be a rewarding experience. The tour ends in Milwaukee, where he will also be performing on his "Jesus People" Tour at Discover Church in Oak Creek with special guests Jordan Feliz and Blanca.

Danny Gokey's hometown concert and the event are full circle moments for him as his love for community and helping others started in Milwaukee. Find out more about Better Than I Found It at the organization website.