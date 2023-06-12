Deer District Market Series Highlights Diverse Entrepreneurship

× Expand Image via Deer District

The Deer District Market Series, a collaborative effort presented by the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network and supported by Deer District BID 53, kicked off its first event this past weekend with the MKE Black Summer Market. The initiative aims to showcase and promote local businesses and vendors in the vibrant Deer District.

This year’s Market Series has a full schedule lined up, featuring a variety of markets catering to different interests. On June 11, the MKE Black Summer Marketplace highlighted over 40 Black-owned businesses, offering an array of products and services including food trucks, clothing vendors, art creators, and 360 photography.

The upcoming events promise to be equally captivating. On June 24, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Milwaukee Makers Market will take center stage, featuring over 50 local small businesses, including crafters, artists, freelance designers, and more. The Mercadera Market, scheduled for July 15 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., will focus on women-owned businesses, aiming to provide exposure in the Latinx community and beyond.

August brings even more excitement to the Deer District, with two exceptional events. On August 5, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Milwaukee Makers Market returns, offering a second opportunity to explore the unique creations of local artisans. Then, on August 12 and 13, the Morning Glory Art Fair takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., showcasing the works of over 130 artists from around the country specializing in ceramics, fiber, glass, jewelry, wood, mixed media, and more. Presented by Wisconsin Craft, this art fair has earned a reputation as one of the top events of its kind in the Midwest.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

The Market Series wraps up on September 23 with the Milwaukee Makers Market, giving visitors one last chance to browse the talents of local craftsmen and artists from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

David Olson, Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy and Business Development Officer at Froedtert Health, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership with the Milwaukee Bucks, stating, "We're excited to partner with the Milwaukee Bucks for the third year to welcome local businesses and vendors to the Plaza for Deer District Market Series. Our collective goals to support the diverse communities we serve and to build healthier communities are supported by this impressive lineup of events that should bring a number of people together to enjoy the talents and crafts of their fellow community members."

All markets in the series are free and open to the public, providing an opportunity for everyone to explore and support local businesses. To stay updated on the latest information and event updates, visit the Deer District website. The Deer District Market Series promises to be a locally-focused celebration of community and local entrepreneurship.