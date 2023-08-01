Downtown Employee Appreciation Week Returns for 2023

× Expand Image via Milwaukee Downtown Downtown Employee Appreciation Week

Milwaukee Downtown BID #21, is gearing up for the 18th annual Downtown Employee Appreciation Week, set to take place from August 14-18. The weeklong celebration aims to reward Downtown employees and showcase the vibrant opportunities available in their workplace neighborhood. Partnering with downtown businesses and community leaders, the event promises a week filled with fun, food, music, and exciting activities.

The festivities will kick off on Monday, August 14, at 11:45 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, live music, and prize opportunities at Red Arrow Park. Irish Fest mascots, Molly and Paddy, will be frolicking with Irish dancers around the park. The event will also feature local musician Rob Knapp & Soul Patrol, who will entertain the crowd while the Milwaukee Bucks host a basketball shootout. Lunch will be provided for 1,000 employees by Ian's Pizza and Davians while supplies last.

Throughout the week, various downtown locations will host lunchtime giveaways and live music. Employees can enjoy a treat while enjoying the entertainment at Cathedral Square Park (Tuesday, Aug. 15), Schlitz Park (Wednesday, Aug. 16), Zeidler Union Square (Thursday, Aug. 17), and Pere Marquette Park (Friday, Aug. 18).

Apart from the food and live music, employees will have the opportunity to participate in the Office Challenge Games. The games will include climbing the Corporate Ladder and two new additions - LinkedIn One and Axe-Celling At Work. Daily prizes will be awarded to the top contenders in each game.

A new addition, Weekday Wellness will put an emphasis on health this year. Downtown employees can enter to win wellness prizes, such as gift cards to spas, salons, and fitness centers at the Milwaukee Downtown info booth during lunchtime events. Free wellness sessions offered by various fitness instructors will take place on Tuesday, August 15, and Wednesday, August 16. Advance registration is required for all fitness classes. Additionally, Milwaukee Kayak Company will offer downtown employees and one guest the opportunity to paddle downtown's waterways on Tuesday, August 15, and Thursday, August 17.

The popular "I Work Downtown" Happy Hour will return at the new Pufferfish Tiki Bar located on the rooftop of Hotel Metro on Monday, August 14, from 4-7 p.m. Sponsored by Bacardi, the happy hour will treat employees to a complimentary welcome cocktail, while supplies last. DJ RONCO will provide the musical entertainment.

On Thursday, August 17, employees are invited to take part in a free barre lesson from 7:30-8:30 a.m. at 330 Kilbourn. Complimentary espresso and burnt lemonade will be offered courtesy of Discourse Coffee. Advance registration is required for the barre lesson. In the evening on the same day, employees can enjoy a summer evening on the Milwaukee RiverWalk at The Tap Yard - Schlitz Park from 5-8 p.m. The first 50 employees to arrive will receive a free beer.

The Downtown Employee Appreciation Week will also feature the final edition of Summer Spinz on Friday, August 18. The "Slice of Ice" skating rink at Red Arrow Park is transformed into a community roller rink for the summer, allowing skaters to bring their own wheels or rent a pair on site for free while supplies last.

On select days, downtown cafes will offer free coffee to the first 150 employees starting at 8 a.m. Colectivo at US Bank will serve on Monday, August 14, Pilcrow Coffee at Schlitz Park on Wednesday, August 16, and Fiddleheads Coffee at BMO Tower on Friday, August 18.

Employees are encouraged to attend the Milwaukee Night Market on Wednesday, August 17, from 5-9 p.m. along West Wisconsin Avenue. Those who visit the Milwaukee Downtown info tent during the event will receive a free drink coupon for the Night Market's main bar.

The week-long celebration will conclude with a closing ceremony on Friday, August 18, from 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. in Pere Marquette Park. The event will feature live music, games, lunch, and an ice cream social for 1,000 downtown employees.

"Downtown Milwaukee is experiencing unprecedented growth, and it's important to celebrate the people who are fueling this upward trajectory," said Beth Weirick, CEO of Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21. "Downtown Employee Appreciation Week is our way of thanking the downtown workforce and showcasing the opportunities available in their workplace neighborhood."

For the full lineup of Downtown Employee Appreciation Week, visit the Milwaukee Downtown website.