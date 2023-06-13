Downtown Racine Announces Music on the Monument, Saturday Sounds on the Square

Image via Downtown Racine
Music On The Monument
The Downtown Racine Corporation (DRC) announced the return of Music on the Monument, a series of free live music events featuring a diverse range of genres. Taking place on Monument Square, these concerts will entertain visitors and residents alike every Friday and Saturday from June 23 to August 26, between the hours of 4:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.
Kelly Kruse, the Executive Director of the DRC, expressed her excitement about the event, stating, "We are thrilled to be able to offer such a wide array of free live music to our community. With a variety of genres showcased, Music on the Monument presents a fantastic opportunity for visitors and residents to explore downtown, indulge in some shopping, and enjoy dinner at one of our remarkable restaurants."
Attendees can expect to find tables and chairs provided for their comfort, allowing them to relax and immerse themselves in the vibrant atmosphere. To quench their thirst, beer and soda will be available for purchase throughout the events. All parking ramps will charge a flat rate of $2 for the entire day, while metered street parking is also available.
Music on the Monument lineup (Fridays 4:30-7 p.m.):
June 23 – Three Floors Up
June 30 – The Stephen Hull Experience
July 14 – The Stoned Blues Band
July 21 – Another Beginning Band
July 28 – Indigo Canyon
August 11 – Mathew Haeffel
August 18 – A Touch of Gray
August 25 – Fender Bender
Saturday Sounds on the Square lineup (Saturdays 4:30-7 p.m.):
June 24 – From Any Angle
July 1 – Yves Francois Rocambu Jazz
July 8 – Mean Jake
July 15 – Rust Belt
July 22 – The Incorruptibles
July 29 – Rocky Rose
July 5 – Route 66 Belle City Band
July 12 – 3MF
July 19 – Chicken Grease
July 26 – Squad 51
For additional information regarding Music on the Monument and Saturday Sounds on the Square, please visit the Racine Downtown website.