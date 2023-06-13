Downtown Racine Announces Music on the Monument, Saturday Sounds on the Square

× Expand Image via Downtown Racine Music On The Monument

The Downtown Racine Corporation (DRC) announced the return of Music on the Monument, a series of free live music events featuring a diverse range of genres. Taking place on Monument Square, these concerts will entertain visitors and residents alike every Friday and Saturday from June 23 to August 26, between the hours of 4:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Kelly Kruse, the Executive Director of the DRC, expressed her excitement about the event, stating, "We are thrilled to be able to offer such a wide array of free live music to our community. With a variety of genres showcased, Music on the Monument presents a fantastic opportunity for visitors and residents to explore downtown, indulge in some shopping, and enjoy dinner at one of our remarkable restaurants."

Attendees can expect to find tables and chairs provided for their comfort, allowing them to relax and immerse themselves in the vibrant atmosphere. To quench their thirst, beer and soda will be available for purchase throughout the events. All parking ramps will charge a flat rate of $2 for the entire day, while metered street parking is also available.

Music on the Monument lineup (Fridays 4:30-7 p.m.):

June 23 – Three Floors Up

June 30 – The Stephen Hull Experience

July 14 – The Stoned Blues Band

July 21 – Another Beginning Band

July 28 – Indigo Canyon

August 11 – Mathew Haeffel

August 18 – A Touch of Gray

August 25 – Fender Bender

Saturday Sounds on the Square lineup (Saturdays 4:30-7 p.m.):

June 24 – From Any Angle

July 1 – Yves Francois Rocambu Jazz

July 8 – Mean Jake

July 15 – Rust Belt

July 22 – The Incorruptibles

July 29 – Rocky Rose

July 5 – Route 66 Belle City Band

July 12 – 3MF

July 19 – Chicken Grease

July 26 – Squad 51

For additional information regarding Music on the Monument and Saturday Sounds on the Square, please visit the Racine Downtown website.