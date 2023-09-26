Drink Wisconsinbly Gears Up for Curd Fest

× Expand Image via Drink Wisconsinbly Curd Fest

What is more Wisconsin than the cheese curd? Drink Wisconsinbly is gearing up for their 4th Annual Curd Fest, set to take place at Deer District on Saturday, October 7. This year's event promises to be a mouthwatering sensation with a lineup of local vendors, live music, yard games, and a thrilling cheese curd eating competition.

Located at the Drink Wisconsinbly Pub (320 W. Highland Ave., Milwaukee), Curd Fest 2023 is set to celebrate the cheesy goodness of cheese curds a week ahead of National Cheese Curd Day. Why wait when you can indulge in the curd-tastic festivities early?

A stellar cast of local vendors is ready to delight taste buds at Curd Fest. While more vendors are expected to join the party, attendees can anticipate tantalizing offerings from Lakefront Brewery’s Curd Wagon, Who's on Third, Crafty Cow, Gut Truck, Bountiful Boards GB, and a must-try taste of Ellsworth Cheese Curds provided by Drink Wisconsinbly.

Curd Fest also offers a full day of entertainment. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Keith Stras & the Polka Confetti will get the crowd dancing with lively tunes. Friendly competition takes center stage with yard games like shut box, giant Jenga, and cornhole available throughout the event.

In addition to this year's festivities is the first-ever cheese curd eating competition sponsored by Drink Wisconsinbly in collaboration with local cheese makers Clock Shadow Creamery. Local celebrities and devoted fans will race to devour a pound of fresh, squeaky curds, vying for the ultimate prize: bragging rights and a coveted trophy.

As the event date approaches, watch for additional local vendors to be announced, promising even more cheesy delights to savor.

Tickets for Curd Fest 2023 are now available for purchase today at the Drink Wisconsinbly website. Don't miss your chance to savor cheese curds, groove to live music, and participate in the cheese curd eating showdown at this year's 4th Annual Curd Fest. Mark your calendars, bring your appetite, and get ready for a day of cheese-filled fun!