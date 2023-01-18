Experience Winter Magic in Idyllic Lake Geneva

× Expand Photo: VISIT Lake Geneva Sledding in Lake Geneva Sledding in Lake Geneva

After spending a crisp morning traipsing through the streets of downtown Lake Geneva, I make my way to Joni’s Diner, where I meet with Mayor Charlene Klein to talk about this picturesque town. Joni’s Diner, at 111 Wells Street, is one of the few authentic 1950s diners left in the country, and its quaint nature makes it perfect for talking about what makes Lake Geneva so special. Mayor Klein beams with pride as she talks about Lake Geneva, making recommendations and sharing fun facts, including that she is the first woman elected as the city’s mayor. From cross country skiing to castles made of ice, to its world-renowned bars, restaurants and coffee shops, to its marvelous resorts, opportunities for winter hiking, and even ice boating, a trip to Lake Geneva is an absolute must for anyone’s travel plans this winter season.

About Lake Geneva

Lake Geneva is an idyllic town nestled on Geneva Lake, a quick scenic drive from Milwaukee, Madison, or Chicago. With year-round resorts, an extensive downhill and cross country skiing scene, unique cafes and restaurants to be found in the gorgeous downtown area, and special winter events including The Ice Castles, Winterfest, and the Ice Sculpture Walk, there are endless experiences to be had in Lake Geneva this January. “People in Milwaukee are discovering Lake Geneva more and more,” says Mayor Klein. “Tell everybody in Milwaukee to come on down!”

Ice Sculpture Walk

Throughout the course of Lake Geneva’s winter, many businesses feature professional ice sculptures for the winter months. These sculptures are professionally carved, and with the intricacy of the pieces growing each year, downtown Lake Geneva is home to a spectacular winter art gallery. The displays are on view for free during the winter season. “The sculptors come from all over the United States,” Klein exclaims. “They’re a lot of fun and very courageous to brave the cold and the wind.”

Avant Cycle Cafe

A cafe and bike shop all conveniently in one business, Avant Cycle Cafe is located at 234 Broad Street in downtown Lake Geneva. With delicious coffee, hot chocolate, tea and pastries, as well as everything any bike enthusiast could hope for, this charming cafe is only a short walk from the beach, as well as many of the resorts, which makes Avant Cycle Cafe more than worth the stop on your trip.

Resorts

• Grand Geneva

Lake Geneva’s majestic views are at the forefront of Grand Geneva’s premier location. With family-friendly ski hills, ice skating, sledding, as well as innovative igloo dining and an all-inclusive spa, Grand Geneva is the perfect setting for a family weekend getaway. Located at 7036 Grand Geneva Way, the Grand Geneva Resort is the place to host all your winter adventures.

• Alpine Valley Ski Resort

With 90 acres of ski hills, Alpine Valley Ski Resort offers skiing for beginners to experts, and everyone in between. With a full featured terrain park, 20 runs, and a steep vertical drop, there’s no shortage of exhilarating winter sport opportunities to be found at Alpine Valley. The resort is located at W2501 County Road D, in Sugar Creek Valley.

Hiking

Lake Geneva has many opportunities for winter hiking featuring the natural beauty of the lake and its surroundings. The town has several natural conservatories for sightseeing, including the Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy, Linn Nature Park, Four Seasons Nature Park and Big Foot Beach State Park. There is also a public access trail that encircles the entirety of the lake, and cuts through the backyards of some of the state’s most beautiful, historic houses. The trail is completely free to hike, and the sights are remarkable. “We come into Lake Geneva and we just breathe a sigh of relief,” Klein remarks. “It’s very relaxing.”

Ice Castles

The Lake Geneva Ice Castles are a pop-up attraction that are packed full of winter magic. Creating the castles takes months, and this year will feature a completely reimagined horse-drawn sleigh trail, new lighting, new winter characters to greet visitors, and an ice slide.

“There are so many things we're excited for people to experience this winter. We love seeing adults get on their hands and knees and navigate a crawl tunnel with their children. We adore seeing couples get engaged at Ice Castles, and it is so heartwarming to see children's eyes light up with glee as they zip down an ice slide,” says Melissa Smuzynski, spokesperson for the Ice Castles. “It truly is a place where your imagination guides you through the experience.” The Ice Castles, located at 1221 Geneva National Ave., will be open from January 27 through February 12. This highly unique attraction will delight visitors of all ages.

In the winter months, Lake Geneva is a magical, stunning place with a charm unlike anywhere else. There’s something for everyone, and the short drive is well worth the journey for all the town has to offer. “Lake Geneva is beautiful in every season,” says Mayor Klein. “You can really come here and make a weekend out of it. The whole town is magical during the winter months.”