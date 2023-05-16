Food Truck Fridays Bring Delicious Delights to West Allis

× Expand Image via City of West Allis Food Truck Fridays

The city of West Allis is gearing up to celebrate the summer season in a delectable way with its much-anticipated event series, Food Truck Fridays. Set against the backdrop of the vibrant West Allis Farmers Market (6501 W. National Ave.) this culinary extravaganza will take place on eight Fridays throughout the summer, promising a memorable dining experience for all attendees. From mouthwatering food trucks to live music and more, Food Truck Fridays have something to delight everyone's taste buds.

West Allis Mayor, Dan Devine, shared his enthusiasm for this community-driven initiative, saying, "Food has an incredible ability to bring people together, and Food Truck Fridays embody this spirit by uniting the community over a shared love for diverse cuisine. We have gathered the finest trucks in the area, alongside local breweries and live entertainment, all in one place. Spending a Friday night at Food Truck Fridays is an absolute delight."

One of the highlights of Food Truck Fridays is that admission is completely free. Every event will showcase a rotating lineup of food trucks, ensuring that visitors discover something new and exciting with each visit. The diverse array of cuisines available range from finger-licking barbecue to tantalizing tater tots, with a delightful assortment of appetizers, main dishes, desserts, and drinks to satisfy every palate. Each event will feature more than 15 food trucks, serving up a variety of flavors.

While indulging in the gastronomic delights, attendees can also quench their thirst with craft beer from renowned local breweries such as Ope! Brewing Co. and Perspective Brewing. Additionally, the air will be filled with the enchanting melodies of talented local musicians, creating an enjoyable atmosphere for all to revel in. Food Truck Fridays are family-friendly affairs, offering various activities to keep the little ones entertained throughout the evening.

Food Truck Fridays will run from 5-8 p.m., providing ample time for visitors to enjoy the lively ambiance with friends and family. Whether it's a casual night out, a family outing, or a gathering with loved ones, Food Truck Fridays in West Allis promise an unforgettable summer experience for all who attend.

2023 Food Truck Fridays Entertainment Lineup

June 16 – Orlando Peña

June 30 – Roxie Beane

July 14 – Jay Matthes

July 28 – Sam Grady

August 18 – Leah Jee

September 1 – Party Marty

September 15 – Ricky Orta Jr.

September 29 – Scott Kirby

For more information, visit the City of West Allis website.