Free Milwaukee Art Museum Admission on Friday

Bader Philanthropies is inviting everyone to visit the Milwaukee Art Museum for a free day of art appreciation on Friday, April 28. This special event celebrates the 99th birthday of the late Dr. Alfred Bader, a chemist, philanthropist, and a passionate supporter of the Milwaukee Art Museum.

Visitors will have the opportunity to explore the Museum's European collection, which owes its existence to Bader's generosity. The self-guided tour will showcase some of the most treasured pieces in the Museum's collection, including paintings that Bader himself donated.

Bader was a Milwaukee Art Museum member since 1952, and his commitment to the institution was unwavering until his passing. In 2013, he provided generous support for the inaugural role of The Isabel and Alfred Bader Curator of European Art and the hiring of Tanya Paul, PhD. This year, Bader Philanthropies established the Isabel and Alfred Bader European Art Program Endowment Fund, which bolsters the Museum's ability to serve as an essential civic, cultural, and educational resource for its community.

The Museum hopes to provide permanent support for the position, further solidifying Bader's impact on the institution. The Milwaukee Art Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, with free admission for all. Don't miss this opportunity to explore the Museum's incredible collection of European art.