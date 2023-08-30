"Friday Night Lights" Show Planned for Hoan Bridge

× Expand Photo: Milwaukee Jewish Federation Light The Hoan

Light The Hoan and UW Credit Union have announced plans for "Friday Night Lights," a dynamic 10-minute light display that will grace the Hoan Bridge every Friday at 8 p.m. This weekly event will cast vibrant hues across the iconic bridge. The partnership is set to run through December 29.

The new light show comes on the heels of "Hoanchella," which took place on August 17. The spectacle, which featured DJ Shawna on a boat and a party on the Milwaukee River, propelled Light the Hoan's comprehensive campaign to illuminate the bridge's east side. With the aim of raising $2 million by next March, Light the Hoan has garnered widespread support and enthusiasm from Milwaukee's residents.

“Since the fall of 2020, when we first lit up the west side of the bridge, we’ve been humbled by the outpouring of support,” said Ian Abston, co-founder and a board director of Light the Hoan via statement. “Today, the bridge illuminates what matters most to Milwaukee - holidays, special occasions, community events and local milestones. The support from UW Credit Union helps to create new connection points with residents and visitors.”

UW Credit Union will inaugurate the "Friday Night Lights" series this upcoming Friday with a radiant red and white display that fits their branding. The ensuing presentation, slated for September 15, will commemorate Hispanic Heritage Month, adding cultural significance to the already enthralling experience.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

You can learn more about Friday Night Lights at the Light The Hoan website.