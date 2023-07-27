Friendship Fest by Friendship Circle Set for Sunday

Image via Friendship Circle Friendship Fest

On Sunday, July 30, at 3:00 p.m., the Friendship Circle of Wisconsin will host Friendship Fest, a community celebration and fundraiser, following their annual fundraising bike ride through the state, known as Bike Lake Michigan. The event aims to encourage participation from individuals already involved in the programming and services offered by Friendship Circle of Wisconsin, as well as those who may not be familiar with the organization, to come together in a spirit of celebration.

The festivities will kick off at 2:30 p.m. when Bike Lake Michigan riders will gather at Azura Assisted Living and Memory Care (7770 N. Port Washington Road). At 3 p.m., the group of riders, along with their supporters, will depart as a unit, embarking on their journey through Milwaukee, Ozaukee, and Sheboygan counties. The ride culminates at Fox Point, where Friendship Circle of Wisconsin eagerly awaits the bikers and the community to join in the celebrations until 5 p.m.

The Friendship Circle of Wisconsin has been a pillar of support for individuals with disabilities, offering various programming and services to enhance their quality of life. By organizing Bike Lake Michigan, an annual fundraising ride, the organization aims to raise funds and awareness for its cause.

"We believe that true friendship knows no boundaries, and everyone deserves to be a part of a warm and caring community," said Sarah Johnson, President of Friendship Circle of Wisconsin. "Friendship Fest is an opportunity for us to celebrate the power of togetherness and inclusivity, and we invite all members of the community to join us in making this event a memorable experience for everyone involved."

As the event welcomes friends, families, and individuals from all walks of life, Friendship Fest promises to be a weekend of inspiration and camaraderie. The organization encourages participants to invite their loved ones, extending the spirit of friendship even further.

You can learn more about Friendship Fest at the Friendship Circle website.