Gothic Milwaukee Launches Joy Engine-Backed Walking Tour

Photo via Gothic Milwaukee Gothic Milwaukee

Milwaukee-based arts collective, Joy Engine, has announced that Gothic Milwaukee, one of its Community Challenge Grant recipients, will be launching a self-guided, GPS-based audio tour of Brady Street and the Lower Eastside on Friday, April 14, in celebration of Milwaukee Day.

The 2.8-mile tour, which has been curated by Milwaukee author and Gothic Milwaukee founder, Anna Lardinois, provides a unique glimpse into the past while highlighting the history and architecture of the Brady Street neighborhood. Lardinois expressed her hope that the tour will help people learn more about their neighborhood, feel more connected and joyful, and take increased pride in the place they call home.

The tour covers an easy stroll through Historic Brady Street, loops through Cass Street, follows along the former Gold Coast, and ends at the Oak Leaf Trail Head on Prospect Avenue. The tour features some of Milwaukee's favorite staples, including All Saints Catholic Church, Peter Scortinio Bakery, Glorioso's Italian Market, The Laverne and Shirley House, Jewish Museum Milwaukee, the Mexican Consulate, and more.

Thanks to Joy Engine's Community Challenge Grant, the public will be able to access the tour for free for an entire year. To take part in the tour, interested individuals must follow these steps:

Download the free VoiceMap app from the Google Play or App Store.

Create a free account.

Select the "Brady Street and Milwaukee's Lower Eastside" tour.

Head to the corner of Brady and Cambridge Streets to start the tour, which can be completed at your own pace.

Milwaukee locals and visitors alike are encouraged to take advantage of this exciting opportunity to explore and learn about one of the city's most historic and vibrant neighborhoods.

To learn more about the tour, visit the Gothic Milwaukee website.