Grimaldi’s Honors Everyday Heroes with Discounts

Photo by Sandy Reitman Grimaldi’s Cheese Pizza Grimaldi’s Cheese Pizza

Many people might think of barbeques and boat rides for Memorial Day, but there are plenty of ways to honor those who have served our country with food. Grimaldi’s Pizzeria will honor the men and women that serve our country by offering a 15% discount to all active duty and retired military personnel this Memorial Day on Monday, May 29.

Grimaldi’s is now a national franchise of the famous Brooklyn pizza staple. During my days in New York, friends and I would walk from Manhattan to Brooklyn to grab a slice at Grimadli’s right under the Brooklyn Bridge. Now, I can get that same slice by driving to Brookfield and enjoying the same coal-fired, brick oven pizza without the travel.

Must show valid Military I.D. This offer is not eligible to be combined with any other discounts or promotions