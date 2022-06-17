Harley-Davidson Shop Opens, Launching a Month of Events at H-D Museum

× Expand Image: Harley-Davidson Museum Harley-Davidson Museum new shop

The new 10,000-square-foot Harley-Davidson Shop has opened its doors to the public. In addition to the outstanding lineup of H-D Museum-branded merchandise, authentic reproductions, accessories, and gifts guests have come to love, more than 150 new products will line the shelves. With more room comes even more options to customize your gear and create one-of-a-kind items that display the uniqueness that has been a hallmark of Harley-Davidson.

More events are on the calendar, starting with the inaugural Chix on 66 ride on Saturday, June 11. Chix on 66 Powered by Harley-Davidson, is a women’s two-week motorcycle journey across Route 66. Harley-Davidson will be hosting the 40 Chix on 66 riders as special guests at the Harley-Davidson Museum to kick off this historic event. The Chix on 66 ride will proceed to Chicago, Illinois, where they will set forth, following the “Mother Road,” to Santa Monica, California. Some women will be riding antique motorcycles—the classic American journey on classic machines—while others will ride modern mounts.

For Father’s Day, make a weekend of it and start a day early at MOTOR Bar & Restaurant for the always-sizzling BBQ & Blues presented by Bulleit Bourbon on Saturday, June 18. And admission to the H-D Museum is a hot ticket to celebrate pops, but don’t forget the 20-acre, park-like campus is an ideal spot to have a catch, play some lawn games or sprawl out with the family. After your tour, come spoil the #1 Dad in your life and shop the newest arrivals at the Harley-Davidson® Shop, including a special gift with purchase.

Finally, on Saturday, June 25, the Wild Ones Vintage Motorcycle Rally makes its return after a two-year hiatus. Celebrate Harley-Davidson’s unrivaled motorcycle heritage with a vintage 1940s-style motorcycle rally at the H-D Museum complete with vintage bike show, authentic motorcycle field games, boonie bike races, poker run launch and a new addition with the Badger Boneyard Swap Meet (with 100% of the proceeds benefiting Make-A-Wish Foundation of Wisconsin) and so much more moto-culture fun.