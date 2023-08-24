'Hill Bill: Volume 3’ Returns to The Rock for Cyclocross

× Expand Photo Credit: Zachary Seib Hill Bill

The Rock Sports Complex in Franklin will host “Hill Bill: Volume 3” on Sunday, September 17. As part of the Wisconsin Cyclocross Series, the event promises a day of thrilling BMX races over a diverse terrain that challenges participants' cycling prowess.

Cyclocross, often abbreviated as "cross" or "CX," brings forth a dynamic form of short-form bicycle racing. Riders tackle laps that wind through an array of surfaces—grass, mud, pavement, and sand—while confronting obstacles that require them to dismount and carry their bikes.

Demanding by design, Hill Bill has earned a reputation for toughness. This year, Volume 3 raises the bar by incorporating more distance, twists, and turns into each lap. The course's evolution capitalizes on the area's features, offering brief respites between the arduous hill climbs that define the race.

The endurance race carries on the tradition set by its predecessors, providing an exhilarating experience for both riders and spectators. Racing enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels can anticipate a day filled with challenging competitions. Participants have the opportunity to compete for points, prizes, or simply the joy of racing. The event boasts 18 distinct categories, segmented by age, skill, and gender, allowing riders to select the race that aligns with their comfort level. Even the youngest riders have a dedicated space with the under-9 cyclo-tots course.

In addition to the main race, the Hugh Jill Fat Bike uphill race makes its return, a collaboration made possible through a partnership with Wheel & Sprocket. Spectators can relish the action without any admission fees.

The event features races tailored to diverse ages, genders, and skill levels, all unfolding throughout the day. First-time participants may find the Junior or Category 5 races most suitable. Nearly any style of bike is welcome in this spirited gathering of cycling enthusiasts. As September approaches, anticipation mounts for Hill Bill: Volume 3—an event that promises not only high-speed racing but also a day of camaraderie and outdoor excitement.

Find out more about the race at the Wisconsin CX Series website.