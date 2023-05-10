Impact100 Greater Milwaukee Announces Grant Finalists

× Expand Image via Facebook / Impact100 Greater Milwaukee Impact 100 Greater Milwaukee

Impact100 Greater Milwaukee, a women's nonprofit organization based on a collective philanthropy model that is replicated throughout the country, has announced the five nonprofit organizations that have made it to the final round of their grant selection process. These five organizations have a chance to receive a $100,000 grant from the organization.

The five 2023 finalists are the Grand Avenue Club, Islands of Brilliance, Silver Spring Neighborhood Center, The Gathering, and VIA CDC. The 388 members of Impact100 Greater Milwaukee will vote to select the recipients of three $100,000 grants and two $44,000 merit grants during the organization's 2023 Annual Awards Celebration, which is scheduled for Tuesday, June 6 at The Brookfield Conference Center.

Established in 2015, Impact100 Greater Milwaukee is a group of women who use their collective gifts to give out $100,000 in grants to nonprofit organizations to help strengthen the Greater Milwaukee community in five key areas: arts and culture, education, environment and revitalization, health and wellness, and family. Each member contributes $1,000 annually to the grant pool, which is then given to nonprofit recipients through a rigorous grant selection process. Eligible nonprofit organizations from Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Washington, and Waukesha Counties are invited to apply. Impact100 focuses on mid-sized nonprofit organizations (classified as those with revenues between $300,000 - $7 million) that may not otherwise receive six-figure gifts.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

For the 2023 grant cycle, Impact100 Greater Milwaukee received more than 60 letters of inquiry from local nonprofits in the four-county area, of which 27 ultimately submitted full proposals. Five finalists were selected after a thorough review process that included nearly 90 volunteer grant evaluators and 12 site visits.

Impact100 will have surpassed $2.7 million in cumulative donations to nonprofits since its initial grant awards in 2016 after the June 6th Annual Awards Celebration.

To learn more about Impact100 and view previous grant recipients, visit the Impact100 website.