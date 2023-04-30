Lake Park Friends Announce Musical Mondays and Wonderful Wednesdays Lineup

× Expand Photo by Virginia Small Lake Park top of bluff Lake Park

Lake Park Friends has announced the exciting lineups for the 25th season of its popular Musical Mondays series and the family-friendly Wonderful Wednesdays series, along with details of a special opera performance. The announcement was made on Wednesday and has music enthusiasts buzzing with excitement.

The Musical Mondays series, which first launched in 1998, has revived the tradition of free concerts in Lake Park that began in the late 1800s. This year's season will feature an eclectic mix of musical styles, including jazz, bluegrass, Irish, Latin-influenced, R&B, New Orleans, folk, opera and everything in between. Shows will take place every Monday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Lake Park Summer Stage near the park playground. Admission is free.

The 25th season of Musical Mondays is a special occasion for Lake Park Friends, and the organization is grateful for the support of Milwaukee County Parks, the series sponsors and its many dedicated volunteers.

In addition to the Musical Mondays series, Wonderful Wednesdays will also take place throughout the summer, providing fun, family-friendly entertainment for all ages. No matter if you're a jazz fan, a bluegrass aficionado, or simply looking for a fun night out, Musical Mondays and Wonderful Wednesdays provide an opportunity to enjoy the beautiful scenery, great music, and wonderful company at Lake Park this summer.

Musical Mondays

Shows are 6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

July 10: Black Cow

July 17: Feufollet

July 24: Jamie Breiwick Quintet (Featuring Abigail Riccards)

July 31: Toty Ramos Sextet

Aug. 7: R&B Cadets

Aug. 14: JigJam

Aug. 21: Bon Bon Vivant

August 28: Robbie Fulks

Wonderful Wednesdays

Shows are 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

July 12: Main Street Song & Dance Troupe

July 19: Duke Otherwise

July 26: Little Miss Ann

August 2: Fox and Branch

August 9: Susan Salidor

August 16: Ms. Jen and the Jellyfish

Florentine Opera's Mozart in the Park - July 5, 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.